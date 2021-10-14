High school roundup: Northwest softball moves to second round; Lady Bruin volleyball secures state bid in area tourney

Softball
Northwest Whitfield 6, Luella 0
Northwest Whitfield won 6-0 in game three of the first round of the Class 4A playoffs on Wednesday against Luella High School in Locust Grove, sending them to the second round of the playoffs.
After the teams spilt the first two games of the series on Tuesday, Northwest (22-10) shut out Luella to advance in the playoffs. The Lady Bruins will travel to play Savannah's Islands High School on Tuesday.
Kylie Hayes pitched all seven innings for Northwest, allowing just four hits of Luella while striking out nine. Hayes also earned the win on the mound in game one of the series Tuesday. Northwest had just two more hits than Luella, but the Lady Bruins made them count for six runs. The Lady Bruins broke through for four runs in the fifth inning, then added two in the sixth. Torrey Cummings belted a home run and finished 2-for-2, while Eden Rann also knocked a two-run homer.
Islands swept Dougherty in the first round. The winner of the second round series qualifies for one of the eight spots in the state tournament, which starts Oct. 28 in Columbus.
Volleyball
Northwest secures state bid in Area 7-4A tournament, Southeast falls to losers' bracket
In the Area 7-4A volleyball tournament Thursday evening, top seed Northwest Whitfield got a win over fifth-seeded Pickens to secure a spot in the tournament semifinals and the state playoffs, while Southeast Whitfield dropped to Ridgeland in the first round to fall into the losers' bracket.
Northwest (35-6) downed Pickens (15-26-1) in the second round after earning a bye through the first round by finishing atop the region during the regular season. Northwest hosts Heritage Saturday in the semifinals in Tunnel Hill, with the winner advancing to the tournament's finals and with a chance to earn the top seed for the playoffs.
Northwest has already secured a berth in the state playoffs. The Lady Bruins made a run to the state championship match last season, falling to Marist.
Also in the tournament Thursday, sixth-seeded Southeast Whitfield (4-29-1) was downed in the first round by Ridgeland (18-13), the tournament's third seed. The Lady Raiders face Pickens Saturday to try to keep their season going.
Walker 3, Christian Heritage 0
Christian Heritage (14-21) fell at Walker (20-18) Thursday night 3-0 in the Region 7-A Private tournament.
Christian Heritage is the region's fourth seed for the state playoffs. Walker won with set victories of 25-18, 25-16 and 25-16 Thursday.
The Lady Lions play on the road at the top-seeded team from Region 5 in the first round of the playoffs on Wednesday.
