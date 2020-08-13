Softball
East Paulding 6, Dalton 4
Dalton's (1-1) comeback attempt came up short in a road game at East Paulding (2-0) Thursday evening, leaving the Lady Catamounts with a 6-4 defeat.
Dalton fell behind 6-0 after four innings, and four late unanswered runs weren't enough to close the early gap.
"We just put ourselves in a hole early and made some errors," said Dalton head coach Stacy Parker. Dalton had five errors.
Dalton's Gracie Young finished 3-for-4 and with an RBI to lead the Catamount offensive effort, while Claire Archer, Vanessa Manis and Jazmin Rodriguez all tallied an RBI apiece.
Emily Brunson pitched six innings for Dalton, striking out seven and walking three.
Dalton hosts a tournament today and Saturday at Heritage Point Park in Dalton. Dalton opens with Dade County at 8 tonight.
Northwest Whitfield 1, Gordon Lee 0
Northwest Whitfield defeated Gordon Lee 1-0 in a road game Thursday evening.
For the Lady Bruins (2-1), Kylie Hayes pitched seven innings against Gordon Lee (0-1), allowing five hits, walking five and striking out two.
The only run of the game came in the top of the fourth inning, when Torrey Cummings ran home from third after a wild pitch.
Northwest tallied only three hits in the win. Destin Jewell had a double while Hayes and Allison Cowan had one hit apiece.
Northwest plays in a tournament hosted by Dalton High School today and Saturday at Heritage Point Park. Northwest plays North Murray at 12:15 p.m. Saturday.
Volleyball
Northwest Whitfield 2, Dade County 0
Northwest Whitfield 2, Ringgold 0
Northwest Whitfield swept both Dade County and Ringgold in straight sets in a season-opening tri-match at Ringgold Thursday evening.
The Lady Bruins (2-0) defeated Dade County (0-2) 25-16 and 25-17, then took down Ringgold (1-1) 25-16 and 25-21.
Emma Allen tallied 16 assists, 10 kills, 10 digs and five aces in the two matches for Northwest, while Kiara Hughes put up 22 assists and nine digs. Emma Hayes had 25 digs, 12 kills and five aces.
Northwest hosts Cartersville Thursday at 6 p.m.
