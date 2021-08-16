High school roundup: Northwest softball wins two in weekend Dalton invitational

Volleyball
Southeast opens season in tournament
Southeast Whitfield (0-3-1) opened its season at a tournament in Adairsville Saturday. The Lady Raiders earned a draw and two losses in pool play, then bowed out in the first round.
Southeast and Pickens split two sets in pool play, and Southeast fell to Cass and Sonoraville. In the opening round of the tournament play, Southeast was defeated by host Adairsville 25-18 and 25-20.
In the tournament, Trinity Burse tallied 26 digs and 22 kills, while Cristiany Pineda added 22 digs and 18 assists while Avery Woodson had 20 digs, 10 kills and seven aces.
Southeast will play in a tri-match at Chattooga with the hosts and Pepperell tonight at 5.
Softball
Northwest wins pair at Dalton tournament Saturday
Northwest Whitfield (3-0) won a pair of games at the Lady Cat Invitational at Dalton's Heritage Point Park on Saturday.
The Lady Bruins took down Woodland (0-3) 3-1 in their first game at 9 a.m., then blanked Rockmart (4-2) 2-0 at 11 a.m.
In the first game, Northwest pitcher Destin Jewell allowed just four hits of Woodland. Northwest managed just three hits, but converted three runs to take the game. Torrey Cummings, Abygail Jarvi and Abi Snipes had the hits for the Lady Bruins.
In game two, Northwest's Kylie Hayes held Rockmart to three hits and struck out six. The Lady Bruins scored both of their runs in the sixth inning when Eden Rann belted a two-run homer. Cummings was 2-for-3.
Northwest hosts Gordon Lee tonight at 5.
Murray splits two at Lady Cat Invitational
Murray County (2-5) split two games Saturday at Dalton's Lady Cat Invitational at Heritage Point Park on Saturday.
In their first Saturday game, the Lady Indians took a 10-3 loss to Cedartown (3-2), but Murray responded with an 11-7 win over Ridgeland (2-3) to end the day.
Murray and Cedartown exchanged one-run outings in the first inning, but Cedartown built a 10-1 lead by the sixth inning. Murray scored two in the sixth, but couldn't keep the game going.
Against Ridgeland, Murray again fell behind, but came back for the win. Ridgeland led 4-2 after the first, but a six-run second inning for the Lady Indians stole Murray a healthy lead that Ridgeland couldn't overcome. Natalie O'Neal led the Lady Indians with two RBIs on a 1-for-2 night.
Murray hosts Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe tonight at 5:30.
