Volleyball
Christian Heritage defeats Ringgold, falls to Dade
Christian Heritage (5-6) split two games in a tri-match Tuesday night, downing Ringgold (1-6) in three sets and falling to Dade County (4-1) in three.
The Lady Lions downed Ringgold 25-19 in set one, then surrendered the second 25-21. A 24-16 win in set three secured the win.
Taylor Horne, Natalie Overton and Victoria Smith each finished with 11 digs in the contest for Christian Heritage. Riley Strickland finished one behind with 10 digs, but added nine assists, seven kills and a block. Ryleigh Payne had five kills and a pair of aces.
Against Dade, Christian Heritage surrendered the first set 25-16 before rallying for a 25-16 win of its own in the second. A 15-11 third set sunk the Lady Lions.
Strickland had another strong match with nine assists, seven kills, seven digs and two blocks. Payne had eight kills, while Horne and Mia Hill had nine digs. Hill added 12 assists.
Christian Heritage plays Chattooga at home on Monday at 7 p.m.
Lady Colts drop two games in Carrollton
Coahulla Creek (1-5) fell in a pair of games in a tri-match at Carrollton High School on Tuesday.
The Lady Colts lost to host Carrollton (3-3) in two sets (25-14, 25-14), then dropped to Newnan’s Heritage (8-2) in two sets (25-12).
Against Carrollton, Jelleny Mallozzi had 15 digs, two kills, two assists and an ace. Kalynn Cameron had 12 digs and one kill, while Brandilyn Farner contributed nine digs, an assist and two aces.
Against Heritage, Cameron had eight digs and two kills, and Mallozzi added six digs, two kills and an ace.
Coahulla Creek takes on Dade County and Calhoun in a road tri-match Thursday at 5 p.m.
Northwest opens region play with win over Cedartown, falls to Notre Dame
Northwest Whitfield (3-5) got a home win over Cedartown (1-5) to open Region 7-4A action on Tuesday, but Chattanooga’s Notre Dame (4-1) earned a win over Northwest to cap a tri-match.
Northwest used a strong start in set one against Cedartown to grab a 12-2 lead and cruised to a victory over the visiting Lady Bulldogs.
Allie Anderson had 21 assists and nine digs for the Lady Bruins. Mia Peña had 23 digs, Amy Marcum had 14 digs and Beckley Manning had seven kills. Griffin Harrison had eight digs, Kinsley Johnston had five kills and two blocks, Caroline Buckner had six kills and Rylie Pinson had four blocks.
The Lady Bruins play on the road against Ridgeland on Thursday.
Softball
Calhoun 3, Dalton 0
Dalton (1-5) was held without a hit by two Calhoun pitchers in a 3-0 loss to the Yellow Jackets (7-2) on the road Tuesday.
Athens Hudson got the start and pitched four innings, while Ansley Hall came in and cleaned up the final three while keeping Dalton hitless. The pair combined for seven strikeouts.
Kaylee Tatum went all the way on the mound for Dalton, striking out seven batters. Calhoun managed two earned runs off Tatum on seven hits.
Dalton hosts Woodland on Thursday at 5:55 p.m.
Cedartown 12, Southeast Whitfield 4
Cedartown (2-4) upended Southeast Whitfield (1-4) 12-4 at Southeast on Tuesday.
Southeast scored four runs in the third to cut a Cedartown advantage to 8-4, but the visitors piled on four more runs before the game was called in six innings.
Shelby Wimpy was 2-for-3 with a triple and an RBI for the Lady Raiders. Allie Azurdia also popped two hits and Chyann Blevins had a double.
Southeast hosts North Murray tonight at 5.
Gordon Lee 3, Coahulla Creek 2
After starting the season 6-0, Coahulla Creek dropped its second straight game Tuesday when the Lady Colts (6-2) were downed by undefeated Gordon Lee (7-0) 3-2 in Chickamauga.
Coahulla Creek led 2-1 after three innings, and that score held until Gordon Lee scored two runs to take the lead in the sixth inning.
Bailey Warnix had an RBI double for Coahulla Creek, and Meka Henson doubled too. Lexi Dunn sent in the other run, while Katie Bagley and Damon Thompson each finished 2-for-3 for Coahulla Creek.
Warnix started at pitcher for the Lady Colts, allowing just four hits in the game.
Coahulla Creek hosts Bremen Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
North Murray 7, Model 2
North Murray (3-9) picked up a road win over Model (2-4) on Tuesday.
North Murray scored the game’s first run in the third inning, then added two runs apiece in the fifth, sixth and seventh to pull away from Model.
Angel Tant got North Murray started in that third inning when an RBI ground out brought in Jayden Watson.
In the fifth, a Cadence Mulkey single brought in Tant, then a Charley Patton sacrifice fly sent in Makayla Womack to make the score 3-0.
Patton also manned the mound for North Murray, pitching all seven innings while striking out seven.
Model got on the board in the bottom of the fifth before a Janna Baggett sacrifice fly brought in Watson and a Kylie Corbin single sent in Tant to put North Murray back up 5-1 headed into the bottom of the sixth.
Model loaded the bases in both the sixth and seventh innings, but only managed one more run.
North Murray added a run on a Maddie Hyde hit that was mishandled, then scored its seventh on a Watson ground out.
The Mountaineers play at Southeast Whitfield tonight at 5.
Northwest Whitfield 11, Sonoraville 3
Eden Rann drilled a home run and a triple as Northwest Whitfield (6-5) exploded past Sonoraville (1-4) 11-3 at home Tuesday.
Rann was 2-for-3 with four RBIs for the Lady Bruins, who held a 4-3 lead headed to the bottom of the fourth before scoring five runs in the frame to pull away. Northwest also added two in the sixth.
Jolie Albertson was 2-for-2 with three RBIs for Northwest, while Alyson Jarvi doubled twice. Layla Pettigrew was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, and Libby Lee also sent in two runs.
While Northwest’s offense was piling up runs, Albertson was making sure Sonoraville couldn’t come any closer.
The freshman pitcher allowed just two hits and struck out seven batters.
The Region 7-4A foes play again on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in Sonoraville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.