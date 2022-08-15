Volleyball
Northwest opens season with split at tri-match
Northwest Whitfield (1-1) opened its 2022 slate by splitting two games in a tri-match at Ringgold.
The Lady Bruins downed host Ringgold (1-3) 2-1 and dropped 2-0 to East Hamilton (2-0).
Caroline Buckner had 10 kills for Northwest, while Mia Peña had 20 digs and six kills. Allie Anderson tallied 25 assists, while Emma Wheeler had six digs and eight digs and six aces.
The Lady Bruins continue a whirlwind first week of action in a tri-match at Pickens tonight. Northwest also has a home tri-match on Thursday.
Sale Creek 3, Coahulla Creek 0
Coahulla Creek (0-1) began its season with a road loss at Tennessee’s Sale Creek (1-0).
The Lady Colts fell three sets to none.
Coahulla Creek returns to action tonight at 6 at home against Gilmer.
Softball
Coahulla Creek 6, Stephens County 4
Coahulla Creek 7, Stephens County 4
Coahulla Creek improved to 6-0 after sweeping Stephens County (2-4) in a road doubleheader Saturday.
The Lady Colts scored two runs in the top of the 10th inning to break a tie and win 6-4 in the first game, while a four-run first inning gave the Lady Colts a lead they wouldn’t relinquish on the way to a 7-4 win in the second contest.
The winning runs were scored in the first matchup when the two Reeds hit RBI singles. Annie Reed singled to center, then Caroline Reed stepped in and belted a hard ground ball to the same spot to score another run. Stephens was unable to match in the bottom of the 10th. The game went into extra innings with the score at 2-2, then both added two runs in the eighth.
Bailey Warnix manned the mound through all 10 innings, striking out 11 batters.
Caroline Reed had another good game at the plate in the second game, going 3-for-4. Meka Henson and Damon Thompson both had doubles, while Thompson had two RBIs.
Coahulla Creek plays at Northwest Whitfield tonight at 5:30.
Dalton 7, Southeast 0
Dalton (2-2) wrapped play in its Lady Cat Classic tournament on Saturday with a 7-0 win over Southeast Whitfield (0-3).
After two scoreless innings, Dalton scored two in the third and piled on five in the fourth before the game was called after five innings. Aliza Martinez was 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs for Dalton, while Claire Archer and Ella Hill were both 2-for-3.
Kaylee Tatum struck out 12 and allowed just two hits — to America Lerma and Avery Skyles.
Dalton plays at Cass tonight at 5:55, while Southeast is at North Murray at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Ridgeland 10, North Murray 2
North Murray (2-6) dropped a road game at Ridgeland (4-4) 10-2 on Monday night.
After three first-inning runs from Ridgeland, the Lady Mountaineers responded with two in the second to cut the advantage to 3-2. The home team pulled away from there, peppering runs in the later innings until the game was called at 10-2 after six.
North Murray hosts Rockmart today at 5 p.m.
Rockmart 9, Northwest Whitfield 3
Woodland 2, Northwest Whitfield 1
Northwest Whitfield (3-2) opened play in the Lady Cat Classic tournament in Dalton on Friday with two straight wins, but the Lady Bruins dropped their final two games in the event on Saturday.
Rockmart (4-0) knocked off Northwest 9-3, then Woodland (2-3) grabbed a 2-1 win over the Lady Bruins.
After leading 2-1 at the end of two innings, Rockmart used a five-run third inning to pull away from Northwest. Rockmart added two more in the fourth, and, while Northwest scored two in the fifth, it couldn’t stop the game from ending after five.
Laila Perry homered in the second inning for Northwest, while Staesha Campbell, Lindsey Harris and Eden Rann each had two hits for the Lady Bruins.
Against Woodland, the Lady Bruins seized a 1-0 lead on an Alyson Jarvi RBI single and held that advantage all the way until the seventh inning. Woodland coaxed across two runs in the final inning to steal the game.
Northwest’s Gabbie Bates allowed just five hits while pitching seven innings.
Rann doubled, and Harris had two hits.
Northwest hosts Coahulla Creek tonight at 5:30.
