High school roundup: Northwest volleyball sweeps tri-match with Area 7-4A foes

Softball
Central of Carrollton 7, Northwest Whitfield 0
Central of Carrollton 3, Northwest Whitfield 0
Northwest Whitfield (15-7) dropped both games of a home doubleheader to undefeated Region 7-4A foe Central of Carrollton (22-0). The Lady Bruins dropped game one 7-0 before falling 3-0.
In game one, Central's Karley Fuller held Northwest to two hits in a shutout. Game two was a similar story, with Northwest tallying two hits as Central scored the first runs of the game in the sixth inning and took the win.
Northwest travels to Carrollton for game three of the series between the teams Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
Volleyball
LaFayette 2, Murray County 0
Murray County (14-6) fell in two sets at LaFayette (18-5) Tuesday night.
LaFayette squeezed by with a win in the first set 25-23, then took the second 25-18.
The Lady Indians host Rockmart and Coahulla Creek Thursday night in a Region 6-3A tri-match.
Mount Paran Christian 3, Christian Heritage 0
Christian Heritage (9-9) dropped a Region 7-A Private match Tuesday night at home to Mount Paran Christian (19-5).
The Lady Lions fell 25-18, 25-7 and 25-13.
Amelia White had 24 digs for Christian Heritage, while Riley Strickland had seven assists, six digs and five kills. Sally Berberry tallied five digs, while Taylor Hare had three kills.
Christian Heritage plays at LaFayette on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Northwest sweeps in Area 7-4A tri-match
Northwest Whitfield (19-5) picked up two more Area 7-4A wins Tuesday with a sweep of a tri-match in Jasper against Pickens (12-19-1) and Ridgeland (9-8).
Emma Allen led the Lady Bruins with 17 assists, 11 kills and four aces. Allie Anderson had 14 assists and seven aces, while Emma Hayes had 13 kills. Whitley Chumley tallied seven digs and five aces, while Nicole Thurman chipped in five kills.
Northwest plays Coosa and Darlington in Rome on Thursday.
