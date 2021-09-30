High school roundup: Northwest's Allen is honored for kill, assist milestones as Northwest sweeps tri-match

Softball
Coahulla Creek 15, Sonoraville 1
Coahulla Creek (7-10) racked up 16 hits Wednesday on the road to hand Sonoraville (20-5) just its fifth loss of the year.
The Lady Colts led 4-0 entering the fifth, then piled on 11 runs. Caroline Reed was 2-for-2 with six RBIs. Lexi Dunn and Steahl Smith both finished with two RBIs. Bailey Warnix was 3-for-4.
Smith pitched for Coahulla Creek allowing three hits and racking up 11 strikeouts.
Coahulla Creek plays LaFayette tonight at 5:30.
East Paulding 9, Dalton 1
Dalton (5-9) dropped a road game in Dallas to East Paulding (17-10) Thursday night, falling 9-1.
Dalton scored the first run in the top of the first, but East Paulding responded with six in the bottom half to seize the game quickly.
The Lady Cats were held to just three hits, with Claire Archer, Addison Eicholtz and Ella Hill tallying those. Archer's RBI double put the Dalton run on the board.
Northwest Whitfield 10, Pickens 1
Northwest Whitfield (18-8) finished off a three-game series sweep of Pickens (9-10-1) Thursday night with a 10-1 win.
The Lady Bruins won the first two games in Jasper on Tuesday.
On Thursday, Abi Snipes belted a home run and a double as Northwest pulled away in the fourth inning for a convincing win.
Eden Rann hit a triple, and Kylie Hayes had a double with two RBIs. Mia Sewell was 1-for-2 with two RBIs.
Hayes and Destin Jewell both pitched for Northwest, combining to allow five hits with six strikeouts.
Northwest plays in a doubleheader at Cedartown Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Gordon Lee 3, Dalton 0
Dalton (21-19) fell to Gordon Lee (32-8) Thursday in three sets 25-19, 25-22 and 25-15.
Dalton's Gracie Ridley extended her school record for kills in a season with eight on the night. She has 335 on the year.
Searany De La Cerda had 10 digs and two aces, while Ava Davey had nine assists, five kills and three aces.
The Lady Catamounts end the regular season with a 21-19 record. They'll play in the Region 5-6A tournament next week at Rome.
Northwest sweeps tri-match as Allen is honored
Northwest Whitfield (26-5) swept a tri-match over Oakwood Christian (6-11) and Ringgold (12-12) at home Thursday as senior Emma Allen was honored for reaching two milestones.
Allen recently crossed the 1,000 mark for her career in both kills and assists. She's the first in Northwest's program history to reach 1,000 in both categories. Thursday night, Allen was honored and presented with two commemorative volleyballs, one each for kills and assists.
Allen added to both of those totals Thursday, tallying 17 apiece -- while adding five aces -- in the two wins Thursday. Emma Hayes also tallied 15 kills, while Allie Anderson dished 25 assists. Whitley Chumley had eight digs, while Caroline Buckner and Nicole Thurman contributed five kills apiece.
Northwest plays Columbus and Denmark tonight at 5.
To submit scores and results for nightly roundups, emailsports@dailycitizen.news or call (706) 272-7742.
