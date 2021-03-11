Baseball
Mount Paran Christian 5, Christian Heritage 0
Christian Heritage (5-5) couldn't keep pace with Mount Paran Christian (6-3) at home on Thursday, losing 5-0.
Mount Paran scored three in the first inning. Elian Bautista was 2-for-3 for Christian Heritage, which was held to four hits.
Christian Heritage travels to Kennesaw to play Mount Paran again tonight at 6:55.
Northwest Whitfield 10, Dalton 0
Cade Fisher allowed just one hit and struck out 12, then blasted two home runs — one a grand slam — as Northwest Whitfield (9-2) blanked Dalton (3-6) 10-0 in Dalton on Wednesday.
Fisher was 2-for-4 with seven RBIs, while pitching all six of the innings played in the game.
Keaton McQuaig tallied two RBIs, while Aiden Hosford was 2-for-3 for Northwest.
Kaleb Valdez got the only hit for Dalton.
The teams play again tonight, this time in Tunnel Hill, at 5:30 p.m.
Boys soccer
Coahulla Creek 10, Adairsville 0
Coahulla Creek (8-1-1) shut down Adairsville (0-9) 10-0 at home on Thursday.
The Colts scored seven in the first half, then added three in the second to end the game on a mercy rule.
Ronald Medina had three goals to lead Creek, while Saul Barcenas and Jaime Mendiola each scored two. Emmanuel Arredondo, Eddie Guerrero and Ronald Medina scored one goal apiece.
Coahulla Creek hosts Southeast Tuesday night at 7.
Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 4, Murray County 0
Murray County (4-3) was defeated 4-0 at Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (5-4) Thursday night.
Murray goalkeeper Edgar Garcia had seven saves.
Murray County hosts LaFayette Monday at 7:30 p.m.
Girls soccer
Adairsville 3, Coahulla Creek 1
Coahulla Creek (4-4) lost to Adairsville (9-1) 3-1 at home on Thursday.
Mariela Mendiola scored the goal for the Lady Colts.
Coahulla Creek hosts Southeast Whitfield Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 3, Murray County 0
Murray County (0-7) couldn't get its first win of the season on Thursday, falling 3-0 at Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (7-3).
Murray hosts LaFayette on Monday at 5:30 p.m.
Boys tennis
Cedartown 3, Northwest Whitfield 2
Northwest Whitfield fell 3-2 to Cedartown Thursday.
Sebastian Tomsic (6-2, 6-3) was a winner in singles, and the combination of Nick Matthews and Carter Montgomery got a 6-2, 6-1 win in doubles.
Coahulla Creek 3, Christian Heritage 2
Coahulla Creek defeated Christian Heritage 3-2 at the Dalton Golf and Country Club on Thursday.
Cam Souther (6-1, 6-2) and Colt Souther (6-0, 6-0) earned wins in singles. Brock Hix and Lucas Mulkey secured the match win in the second line of doubles with a 6-2, 6-1 win.
Murray County 5, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 0
Murray County swept Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 5-0 at home Thursday night.
Ethan Earley (6-0, 6-0), Sam Woodall (6-0, 6-0) and Jace Sanford (6-1, 6-0) got wins in singles. The duo of Tyson Leonard and Hayden Page won 6-0, 6-1, then Cody Faulkner and Jackson Sellers finished off the sweep with a 6-0, 6-1 victory.
Girls tennis
Cedartown 4, Northwest Whitfield 1
Northwest Whitfield was defeated by Cedartown 4-1 on Thursday.
Doubles duo Reese Brown and Kristina Thompson got the lone victory of the match for Northwest, winning 6-3, 6-0.
Christian Heritage 5, Coahulla Creek 0
Christian Heritage swept Coahulla Creek 5-0 at the Dalton Golf & Country Club on Thursday.
Murray County 4, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe1
Murray County defeated Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 4-1 at home on Thursday.
Ella Tankersly got a 6-0, 6-1 win in the first line of singles, then Audra Leonard won the second line without allowing a point (6-0, 6-0). Ashlyn Davis and Braelyn Tallent won in doubles (6-0, 6-0), then Mary Helms and Shiloh Whealey earned a win in doubles after LFO had to end the match because of injury with Murray up 4-0.
