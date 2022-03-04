Baseball
Northwest Whitfield 16, LaFayette 8
Northwest Whitfield (6-3) turned it on late to blaze past LaFayette (2-7) 16-8 on Friday.
The Bruins scored three in the first inning, then were held scoreless in the second, third and fourth.
Northwest scored seven in the fifth, then, as LaFayette cut the score to 10-7, added six more in the seventh.
Seth Riverman was 2-for-3 with a double, a triple and three RBIs. Cade Fisher was 2-for-4 with four RBIs, while Aiden Hosford was 2-for-4 and drove in a pair of runs.
The Bruins play Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe on the road at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Boys soccer
Dalton 7, East Paulding 0
Dalton (8-0-2) grabbed a 7-0 win over East Paulding (1-7) at home Friday.
Dalton led 4-0 at half and added three more in the second while keeping East Paulding off the board.
Dalton plays on the road against South Paulding Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
Southeast Whitfield 10, Sonoraville 0
Diego Ramirez netted three goals as Southeast Whitfield (7-2-2) blanked Sonoraville (3-4-2) 10-0 Friday.
Angel Garcia had two goals while Diego Castillo, Jerry Favela, Jonathan Hernandez, Joshua Lopez and Nathan Villanueva all got on the board.
It’s the fourth straight shutout win for the Raiders, who play at Cedartown Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Girls soccer
Dalton 5, East Paulding 0
Bailey Gleaton tallied three goals and assisted on two others as Dalton (6-2-1) shut out East Paulding (4-6) 5-0 Friday night at home.
Gleaton’s assists went to Jasmin Moreno and Laurel Renfroe for goals. America Quintero and Lexi Martinez played in goal for Dalton to preserve the shutout.
Dalton plays on the road Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. against South Paulding.
