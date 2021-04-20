High school roundup: Several advance in tennis playoffs; seasons end for Coahulla Creek, Christian Heritage girls soccer

Girls soccer
Lumpkin County 10, Coahulla Creek 0
Coahulla Creek's (7-6) season ended with a 10-0 loss at Lumpkin County (12-4-1) in the first round of the Class 3A state playoffs on Tuesday.
The fourth-seeded Lady Colts couldn't get on the board as the top seed in Region 7-3A netted nine goals in the first half.
Mount Pisgah Christian 10, Christian Heritage 0
Christian Heritage (3-9) fell to Mount Pisgah Christian (10-4) 10-0 in the first round of the Class A Private playoffs on Tuesday.
The loss ends the season for the Lady Lions.
Boys tennis
Coahulla Creek 3, Lumpkin County 0
Coahulla Creek defeated Lumpkin County 3-0 on Tuesday to move to the second round of the Class 3A state playoffs.
Luke Gentry and Cam Souther each earned 6-1, 6-0 wins in singles, and the duo of Brock Hix and Lucas Mulkey won 6-3, 6-1 in doubles.
Coahulla Creek advances to play Hart County in the Sweet 16.
Murray County 4, Dawson County 0
Murray County swept past Dawson County 4-0 in the first round of the Class 3A state playoffs Monday.
The Indians advance to the Sweet 16, where they'll play at Oconee County.
Girls tennis
Christian Heritage 4, Pinecrest Academy 0
Christian Heritage defeated Pinecrest Academy 4-0 on Monday to move to the Sweet 16 of the Class A Private playoffs.
Anna Jarrett and Callie Stanfield were winners in singles play, with the doubles teams of Makray Lents and Katie Rose Stanfield and Raigh Langston and Allie Raughton completing the sweep.
The Lady Lions travel to Peachtree Corners to play Wesleyan in the next round.
Dalton 3, Dacula 2
Dalton earned a 3-2 road win over Dacula in the first round of the Class 6A state playoffs.
Ava White earned a win 6-1, 6-1 in singles for Dalton, while the duos of Emma Ferguson and Ava Knowles and Lindsay Manahan and Sarah Wise both earned victories in doubles.
In the Sweet 16, Dalton plays the winner of the first round match between Chattahoochee and Lassiter.
Murray County 3, Dawson County 1
On Monday, Murray County downed Dawson County 3-1 in the first round of the Class 3A state playoffs.
Ella Tankersly won 6-0, 6-4 in singles, and Audra Leonard got a 6-3, 6-1 win. Ashlyn Davis and Braelyn Tallent earned a 6-4, 6-4 win in doubles.
The Lady Indians host Stephens County in the Sweet 16.
Baseball
Coahulla Creek 11, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 8
Coahulla Creek (11-12) pulled away from Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (12-15) 11-8 on the road Tuesday.
Trevor Headrick was 2-for-2 with a three-run home run and four RBIs.
Murray County 7, Sonoraville 6
Murray County (6-16) edged past Sonoraville (15-10) 7-6 at home on Tuesday.
The Indians grabbed a 7-5 lead with three runs in the fifth. Sonoraville added one in the sixth, but couldn't catch up.
Hunter Hobbs was 2-for-3 with two RBIs, and Taylor Carrell and Brannon Nuckolls added two RBIs.
Murray plays at LaFayette Thursday at 5:55 p.m.
North Cobb Christian 11, Christian Heritage 3
Christian Heritage (7-14) couldn't keep up with North Cobb Christian (11-11-1) on Tuesday at home, losing 11-3.
Elian Bautista drove in a run for the Lions, which were held to just five hits. Nash Bingham and Lane Doran each tallied two of those hits.
The Lions travel to Marietta to play Walker for a doubleheader Friday starting at 5 p.m.
Northwest Whitfield 3, Central of Carrollton 2
Northwest Whitfield (20-8) got a 3-2 home win over Central of Carollton (13-12) Tuesday.
The Bruins scored all three of their runs in the fifth inning, then held on as Central added one in the seventh for the win.
Aiden Hosford was 2-for-3 with two RBIs for Northwest, and Keaton McQuaig also had an RBI.
The two teams finish their series with a doubleheader Friday night in Carrollton.
Boys golf
Dalton earned the Area 3-6A championship after finishing first in the area tournament with 309 points.
Wyatt Brackett's score of 75 led Dalton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.