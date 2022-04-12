Girls soccer
Coahulla Creek 2, East Jackson 1
Ana Silva sent in a goal with less than three minutes remaining to lift Coahulla Creek (13-5) over East Jackson (7-5) 2-1 in Commerce Tuesday in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs.
Coahulla Creek, the third seed in Region 6-3A, broke the late tie with Region 8-3A's second seed in East Jackson to grab the win.
Silva scored the goal on an assist from Natalie Martinez. Silva collected a hit-ahead pass, made a move around a diving East Jackson goalkeeper, and sent in the winner.
Silva also assisted on Natalie Brito's earlier goal.
The Lady Colts move on to the second round of the playoffs. Coahulla Creek travels to Jackson, Region 2-3A's champion, in the second round on Monday.
Oconee County 8, North Murray 0
North Murray (9-9) made its first-ever playoff appearance in girls soccer, but the Lady Mountaineers earned a tough draw for that first foray into postseason soccer.
North Murray fell 8-0 to Oconee County, a semifinalist last season, on the road Tuesday in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs, ending the season for the Lady 'Neers.
Kylie Wilson had a hat trick for Oconee County, which led 2-0 at half and then peppered four goals in the final 10 minutes of action to extend the lead.
North Murray finished 6-2 in Region 6-3A to seize the fourth spot in the region for the state playoffs.
Oconee County, the Region 8-3A champion, moves on to the second round.
Baseball
Cedartown 13, Southeast Whitfield 0
Cedartown (17-7) shut down Southeast Whitfield (3-23) 13-0 in Cedartown Tuesday.
Cedartown scored all 13 runs in the first two innings, and the game was called after four.
Brett Cole, Bryson Durham and Johnny Vega had hits for the Raiders.
Cedartown and Southeast play a doubleheader Friday in Dalton at 5 p.m.
Coahulla Creek 16, Murray County 6
Coahulla Creek (11-11) scored at least two runs in each inning of a 16-6 home victory over Murray County (4-16) Tuesday night.
After Murray scored a run in the top of the first to get the night started, the Colts used that steady stream of runs to gain a double-digit advantage by the fifth, ending the game via mercy rule. Coahulla Creek scored two in the first and third innings and four runs in the second, fourth and fifth innings.
Ryan Langford was 2-for-3 with a double and four RBIs to lead the Colts at the plate.
Darian Monteaugudo was 2-for-2 with two RBIs for Coahulla Creek, and Fernando Hernandez, and Bailey Saylors also smacked doubles.
Murray managed just two hits, but one of those was a three-run home run in the third inning by Taylor Carrell. Landon McCamy hit a double.
The teams square off again Thursday in Chatsworth to settle the two-game series. First pitch is at 5:55 p.m.
Darlington 4, Christian Heritage 3
After Christian Heritage (6-13) and Darlington (7-13) played all seven innings of regulation without any score, the runs came quickly in extras.
Darlington grabbed a 4-3 win in nine innings over Christian Heritage in Dalton on Tuesday.
Darlington scored the game's first three runs in the top of the eighth, then Christian Heritage responded with three to tie the game again. After Brennan Corn scored on a wild pitch, David Person singled to send in Elian Bautista and Luke Wagner.
Darlington scored to forge ahead in the top of the ninth, and Christian Heritage couldn't answer.
Christian Heritage hosts Mount Paran Christian on Thursday at 5:55 p.m.
East Paulding 7, Dalton 5
After a 13-3 start, Dalton (13-6) dropped its third straight game with a 7-5 defeat to East Paulding (14-12) Monday.
Dalton trailed 4-3 headed into the bottom of the seventh, but a Caleb Nix double tied the game and forced extra innings.
East Paulding scored three in the top of the eighth, and Dalton could only manage one.
Nix and Brock Johnson both hit two doubles. Nix was 3-for-3 with two RBIs.
The Catamounts look to get back on track tonight at home against South Paulding, which comes in at 9-1 in Region 5-6A play.
Northwest Whitfield 9, Ridgeland 1
Northwest Whitfield (14-11) grabbed game one of a three-game series over Ridgeland (7-13) with a 9-1 win in Rossville Tuesday.
Zander Frady was 3-for-4 with two RBIs for Northwest, while Aiden Hosford and Will Roper both had doubles. Fischer Lloyd and Seth Riverman were 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
Cade Fisher pitched six innings for the Bruins, dealing 14 strikeouts while allowing three hits and four walks. Hosford finished the job on the mound in the seventh inning.
The teams finish the series in Tunnel Hill Friday with a doubleheader at 5 p.m.
Rockmart 12, North Murray 0
North Murray (4-19) was shut out 12-0 on the road at Rockmart (17-5) on Tuesday.
The game ended after five innings.
Daniel Skojac had two of North Murray's three hits, including a double. Ju'Alan George also tallied a hit.
The teams play tonight in Chatsworth at 5:55.
