Baseball
Northwest Whitfield 3, Pickens 2
Northwest Whitfield got a run in the eighth inning to edge past Pickens (7-5) 3-2 on the road Tuesday night.
Daiman Banta, who finished 2-for-4 with three RBIs, hit the go-ahead single.
Cade Fisher pitched six innings, striking out 11, before Aiden Hosford came in and allowed just one hit in the final two innings.
Northwest hosts Pickens for a Friday night doubleheader at 5:30.
Ridgeland 7, Southeast Whitfield 0
Since starting the season 7-0, Southeast Whitfield has dropped five straight games and been shutout five straight times.
The Raiders (7-5) took that latest loss Tuesday against Ridgeland (2-8) when the Panthers scored two early runs and earned a 7-0 victory in a game that was played on a turf field at Edwards Park in Dalton due to the rainy weather.
After two first-inning runs, Ridgeland added five in the sixth.
Bryson Lofton led the Raiders with two of their four hits, finishing 2-for-3. Lofton also pitched the first five innings, allowing just one hit.
Southeast tries to snap its losing skid Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at Gilmer.
Rockmart 7, Murray County 1
Murray County (3-5) dropped a home game to Rockmart (5-6) 7-1 on Tuesday.
Brannon Nuckolls was 2-for-3 for the Indians, while Hunter Hobbs tallied the lone RBI.
Murray travels to Rockmart for a game Thursday at 5:55 p.m.
Boys soccer
Dalton 10, Douglas County 0
Dalton (10-0-1) raced past Douglas County (2-7-1) on the road Tuesday 10-0.
The Catamounts led 7-0 at halftime, then put in three more goals to force an end to the game with 25 minutes left on the clock.
Dalton travels to play East Paulding Friday at 5:30 p.m.
Girls soccer
Dalton 5, Douglas County 0
Dalton (8-1-2) defeated Douglas County (1-6-1) on the road Tuesday night.
Bailey Gleaton scored two goals for Dalton and now has 14 on the season. Issela Briseno, Jennifer Enriquez and Jimena Garcia scored one each.
Dalton plays East Paulding Friday in Dallas at 5:30 p.m.
Northwest Whitfield 1, Heritage 0 (PK)
Northwest Whitfield (6-0-3) got past Heritage (5-3) at home Tuesday night by defeating the Generals 1-0 after a penalty kick shootout. Regulation and the extra time period ended with no score.
Nicole Thurman recorded six saves for Northwest, also making a key stop in the shootout to help the Lady Bruins pull ahead.
Northwest Whitfield hosts Central of Carrollton at 5:30 Friday night.
