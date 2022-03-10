Baseball
Dalton 2, Northwest Whitfield 1
A pair of first-inning runs were enough to lift Dalton (6-2) over Northwest Whitfield (6-4) by a score of 2-1 in a low-scoring battle Wednesday in Tunnel Hill.
In the first, Dalton’s Parker Eicholtz doubled to get on base, then scored on a ground out. Brock Johnson then singled to bring in Tyler Neises, who reached on a walk.
Those were the only two runs and the only two hits on the night for Dalton against Northwest pitcher Cade Fisher, but it was enough to get the Catamounts the win.
Fisher pitched a complete game, not allowing a hit for the final six innings and striking out 15 Dalton batters.
Northwest scored its lone run in the first inning too, a single by Aiden Hosford to score Fischer Lloyd.
Dalton pitcher Orlando Santiago allowed just five hits through his six innings of work before Neises closed out the game by pitching a scoreless seventh.
The two Whitfield County rivals play again tonight at 5:30, this time in Dalton.
Heritage 20, Southeast Whitfield 0
Heritage 13, Southeast Whitfield 3
Heritage (8-3) finished off a three-game sweep of Southeast Whitfield (2-11) by taking both games of a Thursday doubleheader.
After knocking off Southeast 2-0 Wednesday, Heritage earned 20-0 and 13-3 wins Thursday in Ringgold.
Heritage racked up all of its runs in the first two innings of game one before the game was called midway through the third.
Southeast fared better in the second game, grabbing a 2-0 lead in the first inning off of a Brady Ensley double.
Heritage scored five in the bottom of the first and grabbed the win.
Southeast plays on the road against Ridgeland on Tuesday at 5:30 to start another three-game series.
Mount Paran Christian 7, Christian Heritage 0
Mount Paran Christian 10, Christian Heritage 0
Christian Heritage (3-9) dropped both games in a doubleheader at Kennesaw’s Mount Paran Christian (12-1) on Thursday.
Mount Paran won the first game 7-0, then followed with a 10-0 win.
Christian Heritage was held to three hits in game one, with David Person leading the way with two hits and a double.
The Lions didn’t fare any better in game two against one of the top teams in the state in Class A Private, as pitcher Jake Tucker held Christian Heritage without a hit in the five-inning game.
Christian Heritage plays at North Cobb Christian Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
Boys soccer
Coahulla Creek 3, Ringgold 2
Coahulla Creek (5-3-3) got past Ringgold (2-2) 3-2 on the road Thursday.
Saul Barcenas, Haylesh Fernandez and Omar Mendiola scored goals for the Colts, while Nathen Camacho, Anthony Mendiola and Ramon Montoya assisted.
Coahulla Creek plays at Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Northwest Whitfield 8, North Murray 1
Northwest Whitfield (4-3-1) raced past North Murray (5-4) 8-1 on Wednesday.
Nico Cuna and Danny Guerra each scored two goals for the Bruins, with Bodee Baldivid, Fredy Lara, Mathew Molina and Eliseo Padilla also getting on the board. Chris Tapie picked up two assists.
North Murray’s Victor Paniagua had 12 saves to limit Northwest’s scoring, while Uriel Marquez got the Mountaineer goal.
Northwest plays at Cedartown tonight at 7:30, while North Murray plays Cass on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
Southeast Whitfield 4, Central-Carrollton 0
Southeast Whitfield (9-2-2) shut down Central-Carrollton (4-6-1) 4-0 Thursday at home.
Jonathan Hernandez started the scoring seven minutes in, and Nathan Villanueva scored three minutes later. The 2-0 score held at half. Villanueva added his second goal after half, and Diego Ramirez got on the board, too.
Girls soccer
Northwest Whitfield 3, North Murray 1
Northwest Whitfield (6-2) won its sixth game in a row Wednesday when the Lady Bruins defeated North Murray (5-4) 3-1.
Leticia Coronel scored two goals for Northwest, while Vanessa Coronel scored another. Sophie Hargis picked up an assist.
Ringgold 2, Coahulla Creek 1
Coahulla Creek (7-3) dropped a road game 2-1 at Ringgold (2-3) Thursday.
Natalie Brito scored the Coahulla Creek goal off of an assist from Ana Silva.
The Lady Colts host LaFayette Monday at 5 p.m.
Southeast Whitfield 8, Central-Carrollton 0
Southeast Whitfield (10-0-2) shut out Central-Carrollton (0-11) 8-0 Thursday at home to stay undefeated.
Briana Hurtado led the Lady Raiders with three goals as Southeast peppered 22 shots on goal.
Southeast plays at Heritage Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Girls lacrosse
Dalton 7, Allatoona 5
Dalton (3-2) edged Allatoona (1-5) 7-5 at home Thursday night.
The Lady Cats led 3-2 at halftime and held on for the 7-5 win.
Price Anderson led Dalton with four goals, while Taylor Thompson scored two. Kenley Roberts added one.
Dalton hosts Signal Mountain Monday at 5:30 p.m.
Boys tennis
Coahulla Creek 5, Adairsville 0
Coahulla Creek swept past Adairsville Thursday night 5-0.
Elliot Green and Preston Green were victorious in singles, while Brock Hix and Lucas Mulkey earned a win in doubles, while the pair of Will Bates and Manush Patel got a victory in the other doubles line.
Northwest Whitfield 5, Pickens 0
Northwest Whitfield earned a 5-0 sweep over Pickens Thursday.
Grant Bates, Collin Hall and Sebastian Tomsic each earned wins after the three singles rounds.
The pair of Nick Matthews and Carter Montgomery won in the first doubles line, and Eli Johnson and Aiden Williams finished off the sweep with a win in the second doubles line.
Sonoraville 3, Murray County 2
Murray County had a 3-2 setback to Sonoraville on Thursday.
Sam Woodall earned a win in singles, while the duo of Cody Dunn and Tad Stone got a win in doubles.
Girls tennis
Adairsville 4, Coahulla Creek 1
Adairsville defeated Coahulla Creek Thursday night 4-1.
Coahulla Creek’s Camryn Parker won 6-4, 7-5 in singles to get the lone Lady Colt win.
Murray County 4, Sonoraville 1
Murray County grabbed a 4-1 victory over Sonoraville Thursday night.
Audra Leonard and Ella Tankersley won in singles for the Lady Indians, while the pairs of Ashlyn Davis and Mary Helms and Allie Webb and Shiloh Whealy were victorious in doubles.
Pickens 4, Northwest Whitfield 1
Northwest Whitfield dropped a match 4-1 against Pickens Thursday for the Lady Bruins’ first loss of the season.
Bella Stafford earned a victory for Northwest with a 6-3, 6-0 win.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.