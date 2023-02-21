Baseball
Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 15, Southeast Whitfield 0
Southeast Whitfield (0-4) was held without a hit as the Raiders fell to Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (4-1) Tuesday night 15-0.
The Raiders held the score in check at 1-0 at the end of two innings, but LFO scored six in the third and eight in the fourth to quickly put the game away.
Southeast is back in action at Armuchee tonight at 5:30.
Trion 4, Coahulla Creek 2
A night after Coahulla Creek (3-2) beat Trion (2-2) 4-2, Trion returned the favor with a 4-2 win of its own over the Colts Tuesday.
Coahulla Creek struck first to lead 1-0 in the first inning. Trion scored one in the first and three runs in the fourth to complete its scoring for the night, but the Colts managed to add just one more run in the seventh.
Keith Collins was 2-for-4 with an RBI for the Colts, and Bailey Stroud continued an early-season hitting tear with a 2-for-2 finish.
The Colts host Heritage Friday at 5:30 p.m.
Soccer
Boys
Christian Heritage 8, Ridgeland 0
Christian Heritage (5-0) stayed unbeaten with an 8-0 drubbing of Ridgeland (0-7-1) Tuesday night at home.
Marco Arostegui had four goals for Christian Heritage. Elliott Forsman had three and Carson Russell had one.
It’s the second time this season the Lions have downed Ridgeland.
The Lions host Coahulla Creek Thursday at 7 p.m.
Murray County 1, Gordon Central 0
Murray County (4-3) got past Gordon Central (1-3) 1-0 on Tuesday.
Murray next plays March 1 at North Murray at 7 p.m.
McIntosh 4, Dalton 1
In a battle of two undefeated Class 5A powers Tuesday in Peachtree City, Dalton (7-1) came up short against McIntosh (7-0) 4-1.
McIntosh scored the first two goals to put Dalton in a quick hole. The Catamounts responded with their only goal as Christofer Lopez found David Saldana, but the Chiefs scored the final two goals of the game, including the last one on a penalty kick, to ice it.
The three-goal margin was the largest Dalton loss since a 2011 3-0 loss to Southeast Whitfield. It’s just the fourth loss in the last five seasons for the Catamounts.
Dalton travels to Calhoun looking to get back to its winning ways on Friday at 7 p.m.
Southeast Whitfield 3, Dalton Academy 1
Southeast Whitfield (5-1) bounced back from its first loss of the year to hand Dalton Academy (4-1-1) its first loss with a 3-1 victory over the Pumas Tuesday.
Southeast had fallen 3-0 to rival Dalton on Friday.
Leo Barajas, Diego Castillo and Diego Ramirez tallied the goals for the Raiders.
Southeast plays at home against Coahulla Creek on Friday at 7:30 p.m., while Dalton Academy is at Rome Saturday night at 9.
Girls
Gordon Central 1, Murray County 0
Murray County (1-5-1) fell at home to Gordon Central (2-3) 1-0 Tuesday night.
The Lady Indians play at North Murray on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
Southeast Whitfield 3, Cartersville 2
Southeast Whitfield (6-0-1) stayed undefeated with a 3-2 win at Cartersville (3-3) Monday.
Southeast trailed 1-0 at halftime, but Lesley Alanis got the Raiders on the board and then into the lead with two goals early in the second half.
Cartersville tied the game at two before Southeast’s Mayah Camacho put in the game-sealing goal in the last 10 minutes.
The Lady Raiders play Coahulla Creek at home on Friday at 5:30 p.m.
Tennis
Boys
Heritage 4, Christian Heritage 1
Christian Heritage dropped its season-opening match 4-1 at Ringgold’s Heritage on Monday.
The lone victory of the night for Christian Heritage was Bronson Barr and Wyatt Brumlow’s 6-4, 6-3 doubles win.
Girls
Christian Heritage 5, Heritage 0
Christian Hertiage opened its season with a 5-0 sweep of Heritage in Ringgold on Monday.
Katie Rose Stanfield and Raigh Langston won their singles matches 6-0, 6-0, while Macie Mashburn won her singles line 7-6, 6-2.
Molly Geil and Riley Geil won 6-0, 6-0 in doubles, with Anna Jackson and Monica Morales completing the sweep with a 6-0, 6-2 win.
