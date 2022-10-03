Softball
Gilmer 4, Southeast Whitfield 1
Southeast Whitfield (2-16-1) dropped a road game against Gilmer (8-12) on Monday.
Southeast Whitfield took a 1-0 lead in the second, but Gilmer scored all four of its runs in the third.
Lydia Kidd was 2-for-3 and drove in the Lady Raider run. Chyann Blevins doubled. Blevins pitched for Southeast, allowing five hits and holding Gilmer scoreless in five of six innings. She struck out eight.
Southeast hosts Northwest Whitfield tonight at 5:30.
Cross country
Dalton boys, girls compete at Fairburn event
Dalton’s boys and girls competed at the Asics Invitational in Fairburn on Saturday.
The boys competed in the championship division and placed 19th out of 37 teams. Four out of the top five finished in under 17 minutes. Leading the Cats was sophomore Christofer Lopez running a 16:28. Close behind him was Andre Avila (16:30), Eddie Ortiz (16:34), Jorge Mares (16:50) and German Santana (17:25). Rounding out the top seven runners were Dante Espitia (17:27) and Alfonso Landaverde (17:30).
The girls team competed in the Class 5A-7A division. The team placed 11th out of 20 schools. Leading the Lady Cats was senior Caroline Fox running her personal best time of 21:40. Following Caroline was Jacky Alvarez (22:30), Stephanie Rivas (23:32), Ahira Ramirez (23:32), Ximena Arias (24:26), Katherine Wilson (25:36) and Claudeth Rendon (26:14).
