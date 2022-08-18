Softball
Cartersville 15, Dalton 5
Dalton (2-4) and Cartersville (3-4-1) went into the seventh inning Thursday tied at five, but Cartersville exploded for 10 runs in the final inning to sink the Lady Cats.
Dalton led 4-1 at one point, but Cartersville thundered back to tie the game with two runs in the sixth inning.
In the seventh, Dalton walked home a run, allowed a few more with fielding errors, then surrendered a two-RBI double and a two-run homer.
Cadence Blackwell had a two-run home run in the first inning for Dalton, while Jazmin Rodriguez finished with two RBIs.
Dalton plays at Calhoun on Tuesday at 5:55 p.m.
Fannin County 4, North Murray 3
Fannin County (1-1) scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to stun North Murray (2-9) 4-3 in a road game for the Lady Mountaineers Thursday.
North Murray led 4-2 headed into the final half inning.
After Fannin loaded the bases in the seventh, two hits brought in two runs.
Janna Baggett had a standout night for North Murray. She finished 2-for-3 with a triple, a double and an RBI. Angel Tant was 2-for-4, and Charley Patton had a hit and drove in a run.
Patton and Kylie Corbin split time on the mound for North Murray, holding Fannin to two runs through six.
North Murray has a road game against Model at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Volleyball
Northwest loses to Gordon Lee, LaFayette in three sets
Northwest Whitfield (2-4) dropped two contests, both in three sets, to Gordon Lee (2-4) and LaFayette (5-0) Thursday in a home tri-match.
Allie Anderson had 35 assists, eight digs, three aces and two blocks for Northwest. Mia Peña had 26 digs and two kills. Caroline Buckner had 13 kills and a block.
Northwest hosts Cedartown at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Southeast knocks off Christian Heritage at tri-match, falls to LFO
Southeast Whitfield (1-7-2) split a Thursday tri-match at Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe High School Thursday, falling to host LFO (2-4), but downing Christian Heritage (0-2).
The Lady Raiders needed three sets in a battle with Christian Heritage. Southeast won the first 25-20 before Christian Heritage responded to win by the same score. The Lady Raiders upended Christian Heritage 15-10 in the final set to secure their first victory of the year.
LFO downed Southeast in two sets, 25-20 and 25-13. The hosts took down Christian Heritage in two sets too, winning 25-16 and 25-19.
Cristiany Pineda had 13 assists and 10 digs for Southeast, while Trinity Burse tallied 21 digs and 11 kills. Yaretzi Hernandez had 11 digs.
Southeast plays in a road tri-match in Carrollton against Central and Oak Mountain on Tuesday at 5 p.m., while Christian Heritage plays in a tournament at Coosa High School in Rome on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.