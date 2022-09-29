Softball
Cartersville 14, Dalton 3
Dalton (5-12) dropped a game at home against Cartersville (13-8-1) 14-3 Thursday night.
Cartersville led 4-3 after the fourth inning, then scored 10 in the fifth to end the game.
Dalton was held to three hits. Kaitlyn Anderson and Aliza Martinez had RBIs.
The loss ends a three-game win streak for Dalton.
Dalton plays at Calhoun on Tuesday at 5:55 p.m.
Model 7, Murray County 6
Murray County (2-14) lost to Model (9-11) 7-6 on the road Thursday.
Murray scored a run in the top of the seventh after trailing 7-5, but Murray couldn’t keep the game going.
Brylee Boyd was 2-for-3 with a triple and three RBIs. Callan Ledford was 2-for-4 with an RBI.
Murray is at Chattooga on Monday at 5:30 p.m.
North Murray 19, Gordon Central 0
North Murray (6-15-1) shot past Gordon Central (0-11) 19-0 on the road Thursday.
The game was called after three innings.
Angel Tant and Karina Luna had two hits for North Murray. Karen Baldridge doubled, and Charley Patton tripled.
Patton only allowed one hit and struck out seven.
North Murray hosts Haralson County on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Sonoraville 9, Southeast Whitfield 0
Southeast Whitfield (2-15-1) fell to Sonoraville (9-10) 9-0 on the road Thursday.
Southeast was held to one hit, an Avery Skyles single.
Southeast plays on the road against Gilmer Monday at 5 p.m.
Volleyball
Christian Heritage sweeps Dade, Dalton Academy
Christian Heritage (14-15) picked up two wins Thursday, downing Dalton Academy (0-20) and Dade County (21-10), both in two sets.
The Lady Lions downed Dade 25-23 in the first set before a 25-22 victory in the second. Ryleigh Payne had 13 kills, Mia Hill had 15 assists and Victoria Smith had 20 digs.
Christian Heritage knocked off Dalton Academy with 25-10 and 25-14 set wins. Payne again led the way with 10 kills as Hill had 21 assists.
Southeast Whitfield 2, North Murray 0
Southeast Whitfield (5-26-2) downed North Murray (2-20) in two sets Thursday.
The Lady Raiders took down North Murray 25-23 in the first and 25-22 in the second.
Yaretzi Hernandez had 10 digs and four assists for Southeast, while Cristiany Pineda had seven assists and five digs. Miracle Godoy had five digs and three kills, and Ann Grammer had seven kills.
North Murray hosts Rockmart on Tuesday at 5 p.m. Southeast hosts a tri-match with Central and Dalton Academy on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.