High school roundup: The Dalton Academy volleyball picks up win in inaugural senior night; Northwest softball takes undefeated Central to 10 innings

Softball
Cedartown 22, Southeast Whitfield 0
Southeast Whitfield (0-20) was shut out Thursday at home 22-0 by Cedartown (11-13).
After scoring nine runs in the first two innings, Cedartown added 13 in the third to end the game via mercy rule.
Lauren Taylor tallied the lone hit for Southeast.
The Lady Raiders host Ridgeland for a doubleheader Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Central of Carrollton 6, Northwest Whitfield 5
Northwest Whitfield (15-8) pushed undefeated Region 7-4A foe Central of Carrollton (23-0) to the brink of its first loss Thursday in Carrollton, but a 10th-inning sacrifice fly from Central handed the Lady Bruins a loss.
With Central leading 5-3 entering the seventh inning, Eden Rann blasted a two-run home run to tie the game and eventually force the extra frames. Two scoreless extra innings went by before Central ended it with the walk-off sacrifice.
Abi Snipes homered in the second inning for Northwest to bring home the Lady Bruins first three runs. Torrey Cummings also finished with two hits.
Central finished off a three-game series sweep of the Lady Bruins. The Lady Lions earned two wins in Tunnel Hill on Tuesday.
Of the Lady Bruins' eight losses on the season, six have come against teams that are still undefeated — Central and fellow Region 7-4A member Heritage. The other two came against 19-2 Gordon Lee.
The Lady Bruins look to get back in the win column Tuesday with a doubleheader in Jasper against Pickens at 4:30 p.m.
Rockmart 4, Coahulla Creek 1
Coahulla Creek (6-9) dropped a game at Rockmart (11-8) 4-1 Thursday.
The teams traded a run apiece in the first inning before Rockmart pulled away later in the game. Emily Wood drove in the run for Coahulla Creek. Caroline Reed finished 2-for-2 for a Lady Colt team that tallied five hits.
Steahl Smith pitched for Coahulla Creek, allowing four hits and striking out seven.
Coahulla Creek plays at LaFayette Monday at 5:30 p.m.
South Paulding 5, Dalton 1
South Paulding (14-5) downed Dalton (4-8) in Douglasville 5-1 Thursday evening.
Dalton struck first in the top of the fourth inning after the first three innings ended without a score, but South Paulding scored the last five runs.
Aliza Martinez knocked a homer over the left field fence for the lone Lady Cat score. Ella Hill finished 2-for-3.
The Dalton pitching combo of Haley Curtis and Kaylee Tatum allowed four runs to South Paulding with three strikeouts.
Dalton hosts Paulding County at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Volleyball
The Dalton Academy wins on program's first senior night
The Dalton Academy volleyball squad got a win Wednesday over Adairsville in the program's first home contest since the school opened this fall.
The team, which is playing a nine-match schedule in its inaugural season, defeated Adairsville Wednesday night as the three Puma seniors — Paulina Luna, Yahaira Sanchez and Elaine Vargas, along with senior manager Jazzmyn Lumpkin — were honored.
The Pumas play at Adairsville on Monday.
Dalton sweeps tri-match
Dalton (19-18) swept a tri-match on the road Thursday night over Heritage (20-10) and Oakwood Christian (4-9).
The Lady Catamounts defeated Heritage 25-15 and 25-18, then downed Oakwood 25-19 and 25-22.
Ava Davey tallied 16 kills, 16 assists, seven aces and a block. Gracie Ridley had 19 assists, 11 kills and four digs.
The Lady Cats play at Christian Heritage Monday.
Northwest gets three wins Thursday night
Northwest Whitfield (22-5) got three victories Thursday in Rome, defeating Coosa (5-21), Darlington (4-9) and Central of Carrollton (14-20-1).
Emma Allen had 24 kills, 22 assists and six aces for Northwest, and Emma Hayes had 19 kills. Whitley Chumley had 15 digs, while Camryn Humble tallied 10 aces.
Northwest next plays in a tri-match with Ridgeland and Southeast Whitfield in Rossville Tuesday.
To submit scores and results for nightly roundups, emailsports@dailycitizen.news or call (706) 272-7742.
