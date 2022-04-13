Boys
Coahulla Creek 4, Monroe Area 2
Defending Class 3A champion Coahulla Creek (10-5-3) is into the state's Sweet 16 again after knocking off Monroe Area (6-8-1) 4-2 in the first round of the playoffs in Varnell on Wednesday.
Coahulla Creek led 3-0 at halftime, then added another goal as Monroe Area, the third seed from Region 8-3A, attempted a second-half comeback.
The Colts advance to the second round of the Class 3A playoffs, where they will travel to Madison to play Region 4-3A champion Morgan County on Tuesday.
The Colts met Morgan County in the Elite 8 last season, needing a dramatic comeback to knock off the Bulldogs on Coahulla Creek's march to the state championship.
Dalton Academy 3, Barrow 0
The Dalton Academy (14-2) won the Region 6-A Public championship in its first season and advanced to the playoffs, and the Pumas won in the school's first playoff appearance on Wednesday.
Milver Carillo Perez scored a goal in the first minute of play to set the tone in a 3-0 victory for the Pumas over Barrow Arts and Sciences Academy (10-7) at home Wednesday in first round of the Class A Public playoffs.
Perez fired a rocket from the left of goal that scorched into the opposite corner of the net as the clock hit 39 seconds in the first half on the Pumas' first attacking offensive chance.
Perez netted another goal less than seven minutes into the contest to put Dalton Academy up 2-0.
The Pumas' scoring pace didn't keep up with that lightning-fast start by Perez — Dalton Academy added a second-half-goal — but the Puma defense secured a shutout and the school's first playoff win.
Dalton Academy advanced to the second round of the Class A Public playoffs. On Tuesday, the Pumas host Lanier County, which downed Dublin 3-2 in the first round.
North Murray 2, Hart County 1
North Murray (13-4) punched its ticket into the second round of the Class 3A playoffs with a 2-1 victory over visiting Hart County (12-5-2) on Wednesday in Chatsworth.
Roman Guzman and Eliezer Velasquez punched in goals for Region 6-3A champion North Murray, which drew a Hart County team that won 12 games despite slipping to the fourth seed in Region 8-3A.
Victor Paniagua stopped seven shots in net for the Mountaineers, who are making back-to-back appearances in the state's Sweet 16.
The last time North Murray advanced past the second round was a run to the semifinal in 2018.
On Tuesday, the Mountaineers host the winner of a first-round matchup between Peach County and Harlem.
Oconee County 6, Murray County 0
Oconee County (9-3-4) turned it on in the second half to pull away from Murray County (5-10-1) in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs in Watkinsville on Wednesday.
Murray County held the Region 8-3A champion to just one goal in the first half, but Oconee scored five after the break to eliminate the Indians from the playoffs.
Piers Ringdahl sent in four goals for Oconee County.
The Warriors moved to the second round of the state playoffs. Oconee County face the winner of a first round game between Richmond Academy and Mary Persons.
Wesleyan 3, Christian Heritage 2
Wesleyan (10-5-1) shocked Christian Heritage (8-6) with a late goal to upend the Lions 3-2 in Dalton Wednesday in the first round of the Class A Private playoffs.
Christian Heritage, hosting the game as the second seed in Region 7-A Private, held a 2-1 second half advantage before Wesleyan tied the game.
With less than 10 seconds remaining in the game, the visitors from Region 5-3A put in a go-ahead goal to sink the Lions and end Christian Heritage's season.
Wesleyan advanced to the second round of the Class A Private playoffs, where they play Tuesday against the winner of a first-round game between Aquinas and First Presbyterian.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.