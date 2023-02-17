Boys
Coahulla Creek 8, Cass 2
Coahulla Creek (4-2-1) shot by Cass (3-3) 8-2 Friday.
Miguel Arredondo, Saúl Barcenas and Omar Mendiola each scored two goals, while Nathen Camacho and Cruz Barcenas each score one.
The Colts play at Christian Heritage on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Dalton 3, Southeast Whitfield 0
After four straight versions of the contest known as El Clásico ended in draws, there was finally a winner on Friday.
Dalton (7-0) shut down heated rival Southeast Whitfield (5-1) 3-0 Friday night in the latest playing of the classic rivalry.
Dalton broke through for the win with two first-half goals and the defense held against a prolific Southeast offense that had scored 12 goals in its previous two matches.
The first game when a Zeke Ortiz free kick was bounced into the air — and right into the perfect position for Luis Favela to head it in. Ortiz got on the board himself with a header off of a pass from Diego Paez.
Christofer Lopez found the net in the second half with a laser that found the back corner of the goal.
Dalton travels to Peachtree City to play McIntosh on the road at 4 p.m. Tuesday. Southeast hosts Dalton Academy Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Dalton Academy 4, Pepperell 1
Dalton Academy (4-0-1) defeated Pepperell (1-2) 4-1 on Friday.
The Pumas play at Southeast Whitfield on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
North Murray 2, Model 0
North Murray (5-1) downed Model (1-2) 2-0 at home on Friday night.
Anthony Arredondo and Ray Deleon scored goals for the Mountaineers, while Juan Pablo Martinez picked up an assist.
North Murray is off until Feb. 28 when the Mountaineers host Murray County at 7 p.m.
Girls
Coahulla Creek 7, Cass 1
Coahulla Creek (5-1) downed Cass (1-5) 7-1 Friday night.
Estefana Arvizu picked up a hat trick with three goals and one assist. Lilli Johnson scored two goals, while Natalie Brito and Sandra Ramirez scored one. Nathalie Cuenca picked up an assist.
Coahulla Creek is at Christian Heritage Thursday at 5 p.m.
Northwest Whitfield 4, Rome 2
Northwest Whitfield (3-2) got past Rome (3-2) 4-2 on the road on Friday.
Both Meryl Clark and Sadie Clark had two goals and an assist. Yuliana Herrada and Sofia Ortiz had one assist apiece.
The Lady Bruins are at Cartersville on Wednesday at 5:45 p.m.
Southeast Whitfield 1, Dalton 0
Southeast Whitfield (5-0-1) downed rival Dalton (3-2-1) 1-0 Friday night.
Lesley Alanis put in the only goal of the night for Southeast.
Dalton travels to Rome Wednesday to play at 7:30 p.m. The Lady Raiders host Cartersville Monday at 6:30 p.m.
