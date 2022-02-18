Boys
Coahulla Creek 5, LaFayette 1
Coahulla Creek (2-3) won its second straight after an 0-3 start with a 5-1 victory over LaFayette (1-2-1) at home on Friday.
Saul Barcenas put up three goals, while Cruz Barcenas and Omar Mendiola each scored one. Mendiola also had an assist.
Coahulla Creek hosts Coosa at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Dalton 0, Southeast Whitfield 0 (tie)
In a battle of defending state champion soccer teams Friday night, Dalton (4-0-2) and Southeast Whitfield (3-2-2) played to a scoreless tie.
Dalton, the defending Class 6A champion, and Southeast, the 4A champ, played twice last year, with both ending in draws.
Dalton plays in Atlanta against Westminster at 6 p.m. Tuesday, while Southeast hosts Druid Hills at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday.
Dalton Academy 5, Adairsville 0
Dalton Academy (7-0) stayed undefeated with a 7-0 road win over Adairsville (2-4).
The Pumas scored two in the first half before adding three after the break.
Dalton Academy plays Gilmer on the road at 7 p.m. Friday.
North Murray 2, Gilmer 1
North Murray (3-3) got past Gilmer (3-2) 2-1 at home Friday night.
Uriel Marquez scored two goals, including the eventual game-winner on a free kick.
Ray DeLeon picked up an assist on the other Marquez goal, while Victor Paniagua tallied eight saves in goal.
The Mountaineers next play at Adairsville March 1.
Girls
Adairsville 10, Dalton Academy 0
Dalton Academy (0-6) lost 10-0 at Adairsville (4-0-1) Friday night.
Goalkeeper Chanel Ibarra tallied 26 saves. The game ended via mercy rule.
The Lady Pumas play at Gilmer on Friday at 5 p.m.
Dalton 2, Southeast Whitfield 2 (tie)
Dalton (3-2-1) scored with 30 seconds left to end a matchup with Southeast Whitfield (5-0-2) in a 2-2 tie.
Bailey Gleaton sent in a late goal to tie the game.
Southeast led 1-0 at halftime, before Dalton's Jennifer Enriquez equaled the score in the second. Marissa Gonzalez put Southeast up 2-1 three minutes later.
Dalton hosts Rome on Friday at 5:30 p.m., while Southeast plays Cartersville on the road at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Northwest Whitfield 3, Rome 0
Northwest Whitfield (4-2) earned a 3-0 shutout win over Rome (2-6) on the road Friday night.
Vanessa Coronel scored two goals for the Lady Bruins, while Sadie Clark scored one. Sophie Hargis and Lexi Lyon each picked up an assist.
Nicole Thurman preserved the shutout in net with four saves.
Northwest hosts Pace Academy at 5:30 p.m. on March 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.