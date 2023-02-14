Boys
Christian Heritage 7, Ridgeland 2
Christian Heritage (4-0) downed Ridgeland (0-5-1) 7-2 on the road Tuesday night.
Marco Arostegui tallied three goals for the Lions. Ivan Agua scored two, while Elliott Forsman and Carson Russell each scored one.
Agua had two assists, while Russell and Peter Pridgen both tallied a helper.
All seven Christian Heritage goals came after halftime.
The Lions hots Trion Thursday at 7:15 p.m.
Dalton 1, Pace Academy 0
A Zeke Ortiz penalty kick was the difference as Dalton (6-0) defeated Pace Academy (1-1-1) 1-0 on the road Tuesday.
Ortiz’s goal was the only one the Cats needed, with goalkeeper Israel Soria preserving the shutout against last year’s Class 2A champions.
Dalton is gearing up for a home showdown with Southeast Whitfield Friday night at 7:30.
North Murray 3, Fannin County 0
North Murray (4-1) earned a 3-0 road win over Fannin County (1-2) Tuesday night.
Uriel Marquez had a goal and an assist for the Mountaineers. Anthony Arredondo and Landon Figora each put in a goal.
North Murray returns home to play Model Friday night at 7:30.
Sprayberry 3, Northwest Whitfield 2
Northwest Whitfield (2-2-1) dropped Tuesday’s home contest with Sprayberry (3-1) 3-2.
Nico Cuna and Chris Tapia scored the goals for the Bruins.
The Bruins play at Rome Thursday night at 7.
Girls
Dalton 1, Pace Academy 1
Dalton (3-1-1) played to a 1-1 draw with Pace Academy (0-1-3) Tuesday night on the road.
Stephanie Rivas scored the Dalton goal, which was assisted by Issela Briseno.
Dalton hosts rival Southeast Whitfield Friday night at 5:30.
North Murray 4, Fannin County 0
North Murray (3-2-1) downed Fannin County (0-2-1) 4-0 on the road Tuesday.
The Lady Mountaineers play Model at home Friday night at 5:30.
Southeast Whitfield 4, Rome 2
Southeast Whitfield (4-0-1) held on to a three-goal lead to take a 4-2 road victory at Rome (3-2) Tuesday.
Southeast scored the first three goals before Rome cut it to 3-2. The Lady Raiders added a late goal to put the game away.
Lesly Alanis scored two goals, while Melissa Hernández and Falestine Sarameh each had one.
Southeast travels across town to play Dalton Friday at 5:30 p.m.
