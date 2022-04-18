Coahulla Creek High School’s girls soccer team travelled to Jackson Monday in the Class 3A second round.
The Lady Colts (13-6) ran into a Jackson (18-2-1) team that had its offense and defense clicking.
Coahulla Creek fell 6-0 to Jackson, halting the Lady Colts’ run in the playoffs in the Sweet 16. Jackson moved on to the Elite 8.
Jackson earned a 13-0 win over Thomson in the first round, and the Lady Red Devils defense kept Coahulla Creek off the board Monday.
It was just the third time Coahulla Creek has been held scoreless all season. Jackson, meanwhile, came in on an eight-game win streak, only allowing three total goals in that span.
On Monday, Jackson led 1-0 after 20 minutes, then peppered three more scores in the final 20 minutes of the first half to lead 4-0 at the break.
The Lady Red Devils, the Region 2-3A champion, scored two more in the second half to reach the state quarterfinals.
Jackson plays the winner of a second-round contest between Westminster and Southeast Bulloch.The season ends for Coahulla Creek after the Lady Colts reached the Sweet 16 for the first time. Coahulla Creek, which finished third in Region 6-3A, grabbed its first playoff win in school history with a 2-1 win over East Jackson in the first round last week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.