Boys
Coahulla Creek 5, Darlington 0
Coahulla Creek (1-3) got its first win of the season with a 5-0 victory over Darlington (2-3) Tuesday.
Ramon Montoya scored two goals, while Miguel Arredondo, Crus Barcenas and Saul Barcenas each scored a goal.
Nicholas Calvillo tallied three saves in net.
The Colts play Union County at 7 p.m. at home on Thursday.
Dalton Academy 2, Fannin 0
Dalton Academy (6-0) kept its undefeated start to the season going with a 2-0 win over Fannin (0-3) Tuesday.
Fernando Garcia and Adrian Granados scored goals for the Pumas.
The Pumas play at Adairsville at 7 p.m. Friday.
Northwest Whitfield 2, Cartersville 0
Northwest Whitfield (2-1) shut out Cartersville (2-4-1) 2-0 at home on Tuesday.
Danny Guerra scored both Northwest goals off of assists from Eliseo Padillo.
Northwest plays at Rome at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
Murray County 2, Model 1
Murray County (1-4) got its first win of the season with a 2-1 victory on the road over Model (1-1-1).
Juan Escobar and Weslyn Raymundo scored the goals for the Indians, while goalkeeper Jakob Hendrickson tallied six saves.
The Indians host Gilmer Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
North Murray 3, Heritage 0
North Murray (2-3) got a 3-0 shutout win at home over Heritage (0-2-2) Tuesday night.
Eliezer Velasquez had two goals and an assist, while Uriel Marquez scored a goal and assisted on two.
Victor Paniagua picked up four saves.
The Mountaineers play Gilmer at home at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Girls
Coahulla Creek 1, Darlington 0
Coahulla Creek (4-1) picked up a road win over Darlington (1-3-1) Tuesday night, 1-0.
Estefanza Arvizu scored the goal for the Lady Colts off an assist from Mariela Mendiola.
The Lady Colts play Union County at home on 5 p.m. Thursday.
Dalton 2, Sequoyah 0
Dalton(3-2) got past Sequoyah (1-5-1) 2-0 on the road Tuesday.
Melanie Arriaga and Issela Briceno scored the two goals, while Andrea Dominguez assisted on both. America Quintero tallied five saves in net to keep Sequoyah off the board.
The Lady Cats play at Southeast Whitfield Friday at 5:30 p.m.
Fannin 10, Dalton Academy 0
Dalton Academy (0-5) was shut out by Fannin (4-0) 10-0 on Tuesday.
Dalton Academy plays on the road against Atlanta Classical Academy at 5 p.m. Thursday.
Northwest Whitfield 7, Cartersville 1
Vanessa Coronel had a hat trick as Northwest Whitfield (2-2) earned a 7-1 home win over Cartersville (1-3-1) Tuesday.
Coronel led the Lady Bruin attack with three goals, while Meryl Clark, Leticia Coronel, Jazmin Cortes and Lexi Lyon each scored one.
Staesha Campbell and Nicole Thurman combined for four saves in goal.
The Lady Bruins play on the road against Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe Thursday at 5 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.