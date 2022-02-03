High school soccer: Creek girls pick up win in rainy Thursday game; Dalton, Southeast girls get Wednesday wins

Girls
Coahulla Creek 3, Ridgeland 0
Coahulla Creek (2-0) downed Ridgeland (0-2) 3-0 Thursday night in a game that was ended at halftime due to rainy weather.
Natalie Brito, Mariela Mendiola and Ana Silva each grabbed goals for the Lady Colts, while Dafne Garcia got an assist. Ali Manis was in goal for the shutout.
Coahulla Creek plays Pickens on the road at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Dalton 2, Northwest Whitfield 0
After the teams played to a scoreless tie in the first half, Dalton (2-0) scored two in the second half to get past intra-county rival Northwest Whitfield (0-2) Wednesday night.
Jennifer Enriquez and Bailey Gleaton scored the goals for Dalton, and Melanie Arriaga picked up an assist.
America Quintero preserved the shutout in net for Dalton.
For Northwest, goalkeeper Nicole Thurman had eight saves.
Dalton plays at Allatoona at 6 p.m. Tuesday, while the Lady Bruins host Calhoun Feb. 11 at 5 p.m.
Southeast Whitfield 3, Lumpkin County 0
Southeast Whitfield (3-0) defeated Lumpkin County (2-1) on the road Wednesday night 3-0.
Karla Hernandez scored two goals for the Lady Raiders, while Tania Dominguez scored one.
Lesley Alanis assisted on Dominguez's goal.
Southeast hosts North Murray at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
