Boys
Coahulla Creek 11, Rockmart 1
Coahulla Creek (4-3-2) racked up 11 goals in an 11-1 road win over Rockmart (1-5) Thursday night.
Saul Barcenas led the Colts with four goals, while Haylesh Fernandez and Omar Mendiola each sent in two goals. Miguel Arredondo, Nathen Camacho and Ramon Montoya each scored once.
The Colts host Calhoun Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Northwest Whitfield 4, Gordon Central 2
Northwest Whitfield (3-3-1) upended previously-unbeaten Gordon Central (6-1) 5-2 at home on Thursday.
A flurry of three goals in the latter stages of the first half turned a 1-1 game into a 4-1 Northwest lead at the break.
Gordon Central got another on the board in the second half, but couldn’t make a comeback.
Adrian Capistran and Eliseo Padilla each had two goals and two assists.
Northwest faces North Murray on the road Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Girls
Coahulla Creek 5, Rockmart 1
Coahulla Creek (7-2) knocked off Rockmart (1-6) 5-1 on the road Thursday.
Estefana Arvizu scored two goals and tallied an assist, while Valeria Ramirez had a goal and two assists. Natalie Brito and Mariela Mendiola scored a goal.
The Lady Colts play at Ringgold Thursday at 5 p.m.
Northwest Whitfield 10, Gordon Central 0
Northwest Whitfield (5-2) earned its fifth straight win with a 10-0 victory over Gordon Central (2-3-1) Thursday.
Vanessa Coronel and Lexie Lyon each scored two goals. Sadie Clark, Jazmin Cortes, Lorelei Ewton, Silvana Gomez, Samantha Lara and Sofia Ortiz scored one.
The Lady Bruins play on the road against North Murray Wednesday at 5 p.m.
