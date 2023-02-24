Boys
Dalton 7, Calhoun 0
Dalton (8-1) bounced back from a loss to McIntosh Tuesday to thrash Calhoun (3-3) 7-0 on the road Friday.
Zeke Ortiz had a first-half hat trick, scoring the first three Dalton goals. Darwin Peinado and Angel Salaises each added one to make the score 5-0 at halftime.
Chris Lopez got on the board with a second-half goal, and Alexis Plaza capped the scoring.
Dalton plays at Northwest Whitfield Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
Southeast Whitfield 1, Coahulla Creek 1 (tie)
Southeast Whitfield (5-1-1) and Coahulla Creek (5-2-1) played to a 1-1 draw Friday night at Southeast.
Southeast scored its goal in the first half, and the Colts equalized with about 10 minutes to play. Omar Mendiola sent in the tying goal on a free kick.
Coahulla Creek plays on the road against Dalton Academy on Tuesday at 7 p.m., while Southeast plays at Sharpsburg’s Trinity Christian on March 4.
Girls
Dalton 2, Calhoun 0
Dalton (5-2-1) earned a 2-0 win over Calhoun (3-2) on the road Friday night.
Kendra Delgado and Jasmine Moreno scored a goal apiece for the Lady Catamounts, while Ally Rosales and America Quintero had assists.
Quintero also preserved a shutout from her spot in goal.
Dalton heads to Tunnel Hill to play Northwest Whitfield on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
Southeast Whitfield 3, Coahulla Creek 0
Southeast Whitfield (6-0-1) downed Coahulla Creek (6-2) at home on Friday night.
Mayah Camacho put in two goals, while Lesley Alanis scored the other.
The Lady Colts play at Dalton Academy on Tuesday at 5 p.m., while Southeast plays Alabama’s Florence on Friday in a tournament in Decatur, Alabama.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.