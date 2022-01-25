High school soccer: Dalton Academy boys get win over Christian Heritage in program's first game

Boys
Dalton Academy 3, Christian Heritage 1
The first-ever boys game in The Dalton Academy's history resulted in a win.
The Pumas (1-0) downed Christian Heritage (0-1) 3-1 Tuesday night.
Jesus Arellano scored the first goal in program history for the Pumas, and Fernando Garcia and Adrian Granados also added goals.
Goalkeeper Marco Andres picked up eight saves.
The Dalton Academy, coached by Rury Alvarez, next plays Murray County on Feb. 2 at 7 p.m., while Christian Heritage plays at Ridgeland Feb. 8 at 7 p.m.
Dalton 4, Northwest Whitfield 2 (scrimmage)
In a scrimmage at Northwest Whitfield Tuesday, Dalton downed Northwest Whitfield 4-2.
Northwest struck first before Dalton scored four straight.
Northwest added a late goal.
Dalton, the defending Class 6A champions, opens its regular season schedule Friday night at 7:30 at home against Atlanta International.
The Bruins open play Friday at 6 p.m. at Allatoona.
Southeast Whitfield 3, Tucker 1
Southeast Whitfield (1-0) opened its season with a 3-1 road victory over Tucker (0-1) Tuesday night.
The defending Class 3A champions had two goals from Nathan Villanueva and one from Jonathan Hernandez. Villanueva and Brandon Rojas picked up an assist.
Southeast plays at Marietta's Sprayberry Friday night at 7:30.
Girls
Allatoona 2, Northwest Whitfield 1
Northwest Whitfield (0-1) opened its 2022 season with a 2-1 road loss to Allatoona (1-0).
Allatoona scored first before the Lady Bruins evened the score before halftime.
The hosts scored the game-deciding goal late in the second half.
