Boys
Christian Heritage 2, Heritage 1
Christian Heritage (2-2) slipped past Heritage (0-1-2) for a 2-1 victory at home on Thursday.
Marco Arostegui sent in both goals for the Lions, while Peter Pridgen assisted on one of Arostegui’s goals.
Daniel Geil picked up four steals, while goalkeeper Manny Cruz tallied four saves.
The Lions host North Cobb Christian on Feb. 17 at 7 p.m.
Dalton Academy 5, North Murray 2
Dalton Academy (5-0) continued an undefeated start to its inaugural season with a 5-2 victory over North Murray (1-3) Thursday night.
For North Murray, Roman Guzman and Gio Lopez put in the two goals.
North Murray hosts Heritage on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m., while the Pumas play Fannin County at home on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Girls
Coahulla Creek 10, Christian Heritage 0
Coahulla Creek (3-1) blanked Christian Heritage (0-2) 10-0 at home on Thursday night.
Valeria Ramirez put up four goals and tallied an assist, while Ana Silva had three assists to go with a goal. Natalie Brito and Mariela Mendiola each deposited a pair of goals apiece, while Alli Manis got a goal.
The Lady Colts play at Rome’s Darlington on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m., while Christian Heritage is back in action on Feb. 17 in a 5 p.m. home game against North Cobb Christian.
North Murray 5, Dalton Academy 0
North Murray (2-2) shut down Dalton Academy (0-4) 5-0 at Lakeshore Park in Dalton Thursday.
Dalton Academy is still searching for its first win as a program after the school opened last fall. Goalkeeper Chanel Ibarra piled up 46 saves for the Lady Pumas.
North Murray bounced back after a 10-1 loss to Southeast on Tuesday.
North Murray plays Heritage at home on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m., while Dalton Academy plays Fannin County Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Southeast Whitfield 7, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 0
Southeast Whitfield (5-0) shut out Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (0-4) 7-0 on the road Thursday.
The Lady Raiders continued an undefeated start to the season while keeping LFO winless.
Southeast Whitfield hosts Dalton at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 18.
