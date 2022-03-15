Boys
Christian Heritage 6, Ridgeland 1
Christian Heritage (7-4) took down Ridgeland (2-7-2) 6-1 at home Tuesday.
The Lions led 2-1 at the break and poured in four more goals after halftime.
Christian Heritage travels to Rome to play Darlington Monday at 7:30 p.m.
Coahulla Creek 8, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 0
Coahulla Creek (6-3-3) grabbed a convincing, 8-0 win at Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (3-3-1) Tuesday.
Saul Barcenas piled up three goals, and Anthony Mendiola scored two. Cruz Barcenas and Ramon Montoya scored one, while LFO also put a goal in its own net.
Coahulla Creek gets to 4-0 in Region 6-3A competition. The Colts play at Sonoraville Thursday night at 7.
Dalton 7, Douglas County 1
Dalton (10-1-2) responded from its first loss in more than two years by dominating Douglas County (3-6) 7-1 Tuesday night at home.
Dalton fell 5-4 Friday night at Gainesville’s Johnson to snap an unbeaten streak that stretched to February 2020. The Catamounts returned to form Tuesday against Douglas County.
Yahir Paez and Pablo Castillo scored goals to put Dalton up 2-0 before Douglas County scored its lone goal of the evening. Dalton scored five straight to put away the game.
Dalton faces a showdown with Southeast Whitfield Friday night at 7:30 at home. Dalton and Southeast played to a scoreless tie when the two defending state champions played earlier this month.
Dalton Academy 4, Armuchee 3 (PK)
Dalton Academy (10-2) got past Armuchee (2-3) 4-3 after a round of penalty kicks went in the Pumas’ favor Tuesday night.
After Adrian Granados got the scoring started with a laser from long range just five minutes in, and Jairo Rodriguez Alvarez scored to put Dalton Academy up 2-0 at halftime of a game played at Dalton’s Lakeshore Park. Armuchee stormed back with three second-half goals to force overtime after the Pumas added another off the leg of Jose Puac.
Neither team scored in the overtime periods — with Puma goalkeeper Marco Andrés saving a penalty kick with 50 seconds left in the second overtime — and the Pumas out-dueled Armuchee 4-3 in the shootout. Eri Lopez sent in the game-winning penalty kick.
It’s already the 10th win of the season for the Pumas, who have won 10 in 12 games played so far in the school’s inaugural season.
The Pumas are now 2-0 in Region 6-A Public play, with three region games remaining.
Dalton Academy hosts Drew Charter Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
Murray County 2, LaFayette 1
Murray County (3-5-1) got past LaFayette (3-4-2) 2-1 on the road Tuesday night.
Ronaldo Gabriel and Weslyn Raymundo scored the Murray goals, while Jakob Hendrickson had five saves in the net.
Murray, now 2-0 in Region 6-3A play, has another region match Friday night at 7 at home against Adairsville.
North Murray 1, Cass 0
A last-minute goal from Uriel Marquez lifted North Murray (6-4) over Cass (8-4-1) 1-0 on the road Tuesday.
Roman Guzman booted a free kick, and Marquez redirected the ball into the net with a header.
Victor Paniagua tallied nine saves for North Murray to give the Mountaineer offensive attack a chance for the late winner.
North Murray plays Ringgold on the road at 7:30 Friday night.
Northwest Whitfield 3, Pickens 1
Northwest Whitfield (6-3-1) handed Pickens (9-1-2) its first loss Tuesday with a 3-1 Bruin victory.
The Bruins upended Pickens on the strength of Nico Cuna’s two goals. Cuna assisted Danny Guerra for the third Northwest goal.
Northwest has won four straight since starting the season 2-3-1. The Bruins vie for a fifth straight win Thursday as they head north across the Tennessee border to play Chattanooga Christian at 6 p.m.
Southeast Whitfield 8, Heritage 0
Southeast Whitfield (10-2-2) won its seventh straight game by shutting out Heritage (1-7-2) 8-0 in Ringgold Tuesday.
Southeast was led by Diego Ramirez and Nathan Villanueva, who each scored two goals. Jerry Favela, Jonathan Hernandez, Joshua Lopez and Pedro Morales all scored one goal.
The win sends Southeast into a showdown with Dalton Friday night at 7:30 at Harmon Field. The first matchup between the two Whitfield County defending state champions was a scoreless draw at Southeast on Feb. 18.
Girls
Armuchee 9, Dalton Academy 0
After winning two straight games, Dalton Academy (2-9) was downed 9-0 by visiting Armuchee (6-2) at Dalton’s Lakeshore Park Tuesday night.
Armuchee, the Class A Public runner-up in last year’s playoffs, scored its ninth goal with about 12 minutes to play, but Lady Puma goalkeeper Chanel Ibarra and the Dalton Academy defense made a few stops to avoid the mercy rule ending.
The loss was the first in Region 6-A Public play for the Lady Pumas. They’ll continue region action Thursday at Lakeshore against Drew Charter.
Cass 2, North Murray 1
North Murray (5-6) dropped a road game against Cass (3-8-1) 2-1 Tuesday night.
Cass led 1-0 at half, then scored another in the second as North Murray got on the board.
The Lady Mountaineers play Ringgold at 5:30 p.m. on the road Friday.
Dalton 4, Douglas County 0
Dalton (9-2-1) stayed unbeaten in Region 5-6A play with a 4-0 home win over Douglas County (1-9-1) Tuesday night.
Melanie Arriaga, Issela Briceno, Bailey Gleaton and Laurel Renfroe each scored as the Lady Cats peppered 26 shots on goal. Renfroe and Kendra Delgado had assists.
Dalton plays at home against Southeast Whitfield Friday at 5:30 p.m.
Heritage 2, Southeast Whitfield 1
Southeast Whitfield (10-1-2) met Heritage (9-0) on the pitch in Ringgold Tuesday night in a battle of teams that had not yet tasted defeat this season.
Heritage edged the Lady Raiders 2-1 Tuesday to hand Southeast that first defeat in 13 games.
Southeast now sits at 3-1 in Region 7-4A play with two region contests to play.
The Lady Raiders step out of region play Friday to play at Dalton at 5:30 p.m.
Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 3, Coahulla Creek 2
Coahulla Creek (8-4) dropped a game at Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (4-5) 3-2 Tuesday night.
The teams went into halftime tied at one goal apiece before LFO pulled away after halftime.
Mariela Mendiola and Ana Silva scored the Lady Colts’ goals, while Silva and Estefana Arvizu picked up assists.
Coahulla Creek plays at Sonoraville Thursday at 5 p.m.
Northwest Whitfield 10, Pickens 0
The eighth straight victory for Northwest Whitfield (8-2) was a 10-0 shutout win at home over Pickens (5-6) Tuesday night.
Sadie Clark and Lexi Lyon both had a hat trick with three goals apiece. Meryl Clark scored two, while Jazmin Cortes and Yuliana both chipped in a goal.
Herrada had three assists, and Sophie Hargis had two. Clark and Lyon added to their scoring with an assist apiece.
Staesha Campbell had two saves to preserve the Lady Bruin shutout in goal.
Northwest plays undefeated North Oconee on Saturday at 2 p.m.
Ridgeland 9, Christian Heritage 0
Ridgeland (7-3-1) knocked off Christian Heritage (0-8) 9-0 in Dalton Tuesday.
The visiting Panthers scored two in the first half, then added seven after the break.
Christian Heritage will continue searching for its first win Monday at 5:30 p.m. in Rome against Darlington.
