High school soccer: Dalton boys down Calhoun on the road; North Murray girls get first win

Boys
Dalton 3, Calhoun 0
Dalton (2-0-1) traveled to Calhoun (0-1) Friday night and earned a 3-0 victory.
Fernando Guerrero scored a first-half goal to put Dalton up 1-0 at the break, while Pablo Castillo and Zeke Ortiz added a goal apiece in the final 40 minutes.
Dalton hosts Northwest Whitfield Monday at 7 p.m.
Dalton Academy 4, LaFayette 2
Dalton Academy (3-0) won its third straight game to begin the program's inaugural season with a 4-2 victory over LaFayette (0-0-1) on the road Friday.
The Pumas go for a fourth in a Tuesday game at Chattooga at 7 p.m.
Dawson County 1, North Murray 0
Dawson County (1-2-1) got past North Murray (1-1) 1-0 in Chatsworth on Friday.
Victor Paniagua tallied eight saves in goal for the Mountaineers.
North Murray plays at Southeast Whitfield Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Girls
LaFayette 9, Dalton Academy 2
Dalton Academy (0-2) fell at LaFayette (1-0) 9-2 on Friday.
Leslie Brito and Yahaira Sanchez scored the goals for the Lady Pumas, with Erica Manzano and Angie Ortiz picking up assists.
Chanel Ibarra tallied 21 saves.
Dalton Academy plays at Chattooga at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
North Murray 2, Dawson County 0
North Murray (1-1) downed Dawson County (1-2-1) 2-0 at home on Friday.
Yaretzy Jasso and Gisselle Paniagua scored goals for the Lady Mountaineers.
North Murray plays at Southeast Whitfield Tuesday at 5 p.m.
