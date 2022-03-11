Boys soccer
Dalton Academy 11, Bowdon 1
Dalton Academy (9-2) grabbed an 11-1 win over Bowdon (1-4) Thursday in the Pumas’ first region game.
Adrian Granados scored four goals for the Pumas, while Fernando Garcia and Juan Hernandez Gomez each scored two.
The Pumas host Armuchee Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Johnson 5, Dalton 4
Dalton (9-1-2) lost for the first time in over two years when it fell 5-4 at Gainesville’s Johnson (12-0-1) Friday night.
Dalton finished with 20 wins and two ties last season as the Catamounts won the Class 6A state championship. the last Dalton loss was a 2-1 decision against Harrison on Feb. 28, 2020.
Dalton led 3-1 in the first half after two goals from Yahir Paez and one from Zeke Ortiz, but Johnson evened the game at 3-3 by halftime.
The hosts scored their third straight goal to take a 4-3 lead in the second before Fernando Guerrero knotted it up at 4-4. Johnson scored with just a few minutes remaining to sink the Catamounts.
Dalton looks to begin a new winning streak Tuesday at home at 7:30 p.m. against Douglas County.
Murray County 2, Rockmart 1
Murray County (2-5-1) grabbed a 2-1 win at Rockmart (1-6) Friday night.
Weslyn Raymundo and Brian Reyes scored goals for the Indians.
Murray County plays at LaFayette Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Northwest Whitfield 6, Cedartown 3
Nico Cuna had four goals and an assist to lead Northwest Whitfield (5-3-1) past Cedartown (4-4-1) on the road Friday.
Danny Guerra and Huri Guzman each scored a goal, while Chris Tapia had two assists.
The Bruins play Pickens Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Girls soccer
Dalton Academy 2, Bowdon 1
After picking up the program’s first ever win Tuesday, Dalton Academy (2-8) made it two victories in a row with a 2-1 victory over Bowdon (0-5) Thursday.
Angelina Angelats and Diana Hernandez scored goals for the Lady Pumas, and Chanel Ibarra recorded five saves.
Dalton Academy tries to keep its first win streak going with a Tuesday home game against Armuchee at 5 p.m.
Dalton 7, North Murray 0
Dalton (8-2-1) shut down North Murray (5-5) 7-0 Friday at home.
Dalton racked up 39 shots on goal, with Melanie Arriaga and Issela Briceno scoring two goals.
Usual goalkeeper America Quintero played in the field after minding the net for a half, scoring a goal. Kendra Delgado and Jimena Garcia also scored goals.
Lexi Martinez held up the shutout in the second half.
Dalton hosts Douglas County Tuesday at 5:30 p.m., while North Murray is on the road against Cass at the same time.
Northwest Whitfield 8, Cedartown 0
Jazmin Cortes tallied three goals as Northwest Whitfield (7-2) shut down Cedartown (3-4-1) 8-0 Friday on the road.
Vanessa Coronel added two goals, while Leticia Coronel, Sophie Hargis and Lexi Lyon each scored one.
Staesha Campbell was in goal for the shutout.
Northwest hosts Pickens Tuesday at 5 p.m.
