Boys
Christian Heritage 3, Heritage 1
Christian Heritage (2-0) downed Heritage (1-1) 3-1 at home on Thursday.
The Lions battled through the rain to turn in three goals and earn its second straight win to start the year.
Ivan Agua scored the first goal off an assist from Elliott Forsman. Carson Russell found Marco Arostegui for a goal in the 40th minute, and Peter Pridgen capped the scoring with an unassisted goal in the 57th minute.
Christian Heritage plays at Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Coahulla Creek 7, Union County 2
Omar Mendiola tallied three goals as Coahulla Creek (2-0) downed Union County (0-1) 7-2 on Thursday at Lakeshore Park in Dalton.
Mendiola’s hat trick paired with two goals from Saúl Barcenas and a goal apiece from Miguel Arredondo and Tony Mendiola.
Coahulla Creek has scored seven goals in both of its first two games this year.
The Colts host Dalton on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Dalton 3, Vestavia Hills 2
Dalton (2-0) erased a two-goal deficit to defeat visiting Vestavia Hills (0-1) 3-2 Thursday night.
The Catamounts trailed the team from Alabama 2-0 in the second half on a rainy night, but that’s when the Cats went to work.
Zeke Ortiz got Dalton on the board with a goal, before David Saldana fired one in to tie the contest just a few minutes later.
Ortiz scored the game-winning goal, finishing off his brace and making the score 3-2 in favor of Dalton.
Dalton travels to the north end of Whitfield County on Tuesday, playing at Coahulla Creek at 7 p.m.
Girls
Coahulla Creek 4, Union County 0
Coahulla Creek (2-0) earned its second straight shutout win to start the season, topping Union County (0-1) 4-0 Thursday at Lakeshore Park in Dalton.
Natalie Brito scored two goals for the Lady Colts, while Estefana Arvizu and Mariela Mendiola each put in a goal.
The Lady Colts host Dalton on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
