Boys
Christian Heritage 5, Sonoraville 0
Ivan Agua and Elliott Forsman each tallied two goals as Christian Heritage (1-0) opened the season with a 5-0 win at Sonoraville (0-1)
Forsman scored his first in the third minute on an assist from Agua, then Agua got on the board in the 20th minute with an assist from Peter Pridgen. Forsman assisted on Agua’s second goal just four minutes into the first half. Pridgen assisted on a Marco Arostegui goal in the 60th minute, and Forsman scored his second with 10 minutes to play.
Manny Cruz had five saves in goal for the Lions.
The Lions play at Ringgold’s Heritage Thursday at 7 p.m.
Coahulla Creek 7, Murray County 0
A trio of Colts scored two goals apiece as Coahulla Creek (1-0) opened the season with a 7-0 win at Murray County (0-1) Tuesday night.
Miguel Arredondo, Cruz Barcenas and Saúl Barcenas each scored two goals. Playing in his first varsity game, freshman Kyle Farner also added a goal.
The Colts host Union County Thursday at 7 p.m., while the Indians next suit up Thursday night at 7:30 at home against Dalton Academy.
Dalton 4, Northwest Whitfield 0
Dalton (1-0) scored a pair of goals in each half to earn a 4-0 win over Northwest Whitfield (0-1) to open the season on Tuesday.
The game was played on the turf field at Dalton Stadium at the campus of Dalton Junior High because of rainy conditions.
Battling through the chilly, misting rain, David Saldana got Dalton started with a header off of an assist by Darwin Peinado. Peinado charged the corner of the net and lofted a cross pass to Saldana, who sent in the ball with just under five minutes played.
Luis Favela got Dalton’s second goal of the season to go with 26:32 left before half.
Dalton added two more goals after halftime, with the final strike coming with three minutes to play.
Peinado added a goal to his assist in the 55th minute, and Romeo Chavarria got on the board with the late goal. Saldana and Alexis Plaza also picked up assists.
Dalton hosts Vestavia Hills (Alabama) Thursday at 7 p.m., while Northwest plays Allatoona at home at 7:30 Friday night.
Heritage 3, North Murray 1
North Murray (0-1) fell 3-1 at home to Heritage (1-0) in the Mountaineers’ season opener.
Juan Pablo Martinez, a freshman playing in his first varsity game, scored the lone goal for North Murray.
The Mountaineers play on the road against Dawson County Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Southeast Whitfield 2, Sprayberry 0
Two second-half goals lifted Southeast Whitfield (1-0) over Sprayberry (0-1) 2-0 Tuesday night in the Raiders’ first game under head coach Miguel Garcia.
Diego Ramirez broke the nearly 60-minute scoreless stalemate with a goal with just 23 minutes left. Jerry Favela added an insurance goal with 2:35 to go.
Southeast plays at Rome Friday at 7 p.m.
Girls
Coahulla Creek 5, Murray County 0
Coahulla Creek (1-0) racked up five goals from five players in a 5-0 season opening win at Murray County (0-1) Tuesday night.
Estefana Arvizu, Natalie Brito, Nathalie Cuenca, Lillie Johnson and Mariela Mendiola each scored for the Lady Colts.
The Lady Colts get Union County on Thursday at 5 p.m. at home. Murray hosts Dalton Academy Thursday night at 5:30.
Dalton 2, Northwest Whitfield 1
Two second-half goals lifted Dalton (1-0) over Northwest Whitfield (0-1) 2-1 Tuesday in the season opener for both teams.
Northwest Whitfield struck first in a game that was held at Dalton Stadium rather than Harmon Field due to the rainy conditions.
Sadie Clark sent in a goal with 14 minutes to play in the first half to break the scoreless tie.
The Lady Bruins led 1-0 at half, but Lizeth Cortez scored the equalizer just over 10 minutes into the second half when she stole the ball from the Northwest keeper and sent it home.
Dalton’s Stephanie Rivas put in the game-winner with 16:34 to play.
The Lady Catamounts are at Allatoona Friday at 6 p.m. Northwest hosts Mount Vernon Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
Heritage 10, North Murray 0
North Murray (0-1) was downed by Heritage (1-0) 10-0 on Tuesday.
North Murray travels to play Dawson County Friday night at 6.
