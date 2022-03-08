Boys
Coahulla Creek 1, Calhoun 1 (tie)
Coahulla Creek (4-3-3) scored a goal with less than a minute remaining to leave its Tuesday home contest with Calhoun (2-6-1) knotted in a 1-1 draw.
Calhoun scored the game’s first goal early in the second half, and the Colts were unable to get the equalizer until the clock ticked under a minute.
A penalty left Saul Barcenas with a free kick, and he took advantage.
Cohaulla Creek plays at Ringgold Thursday at 7 p.m.
Dalton 9, South Paulding 0
Dalton (9-0-2) blew past South Paulding (4-5-1) 9-0 on the road Tuesday night.
Yahir Paez netted a hat trick with three goals, while Zeke Ortiz and Fabian Rodriguez each scored two. Pablo Castillo and Fernando Guerrero added a goal.
It’s the fifth straight win for Dalton since a tie against Southeast Whitfield Feb. 18.
The Catamounts play at Gainesville’s Johnson Friday at 6:30 p.m.
Girls
Dalton 3, South Paulding 1
Dalton (7-2-1) downed South Paulding (7-2) 3-1 on the road Tuesday to remain undefeated in Region 5-6A play. South Paulding also entered the game without a loss in region play.
In a game that saw a handful of interruptions due to lightning delays, Bailey Gleaton assisted on all three of Dalton’s goals, which were scored by Melanie Arriaga, Jennifer Enriquez and Laurel Renfroe.
Dalton scored the first three goals of the contest, with Enriquez’s goal giving the Lady Cats a 3-0 lead with just over 10 minutes left.
South Paulding got on the board with 8:27 left in the game.
The Lady Catamounts step out of region action tonight for a game at Calhoun at 5.
