Zeke Ortiz scored a goal less than a minute into Friday night's season opener for Dalton High School and the Catamounts held a 3-0 first-half lead over Atlanta International, but the game ended in a 3-3 draw to open the season for the defending Class 6A champions at a snowy Harmon Field.
Zeke Ortiz took the rebound off of an early shot and calmly sent it into the net to give Dalton (0-0-1) the early 1-0 lead as flurries of snow fell on a slick playing surface. Snow rolled in during the latter half of the girls game prior to the boys taking the field and peppered Harmon for much of the first half of the boys game.
Ortiz added another goal less than six minutes into the contest, and Fabian Rodriguez put in a penalty kick with 19:59 to give the Catamounts a 3-0 lead over Atlanta International (0-0-1).
After the snow ceased, the Catamounts stopped scoring. Dalton was held scoreless for the final nearly 60 minutes of action.
Atlanta International, the runner up in last season's Class A Private playoffs, scored with a penalty kick before half to cut into Dalton's lead.
Another penalty kick after the halftime break made it 3-2, and Atlanta International tied it with 27 minutes left and held the Catamounts off the board for the remainder of action to leave the game tied at the end.
Dalton played all of last season without a loss and had just two draws, both coming against Class 4A champion Southeast Whitfield.
Snowy soccer is a rare sight in Northwest Georgia, but the flurries for Friday's game were made possible in part by the soccer season moving earlier in the year this season by the Georgia High School Association. The season began Monday, while the first date that games could be played last year was Feb. 1.
Prior to the boys game, the Dalton girls (1-0) got the season started with a 4-0 win over Atlanta International (0-2), which made the Class A Private semifinals last year.
Bailey Gleaton finished with two goals, while Issela Briceno sent in the other two. America Quintero presided over the shutout in net.
The Dalton boys host Coahulla Creek on Tuesday at 7 p.m., while the girls play Northwest Whitfield at home on Wednesday.
Also in high school soccer action on Friday:
Boys
Sprayberry 2, Southeast Whitfield 1
Southeast Whitfield (1-1) dropped a game at Marietta's Sprayberry (1-0-1) 2-1 Friday night.
Jerry Favela put in a goal early in the second half to tie the game, and the game remained knotted until Sprayberry sent in a free kick with about 30 seconds left to take the game.
It's the first loss for Southeast in nearly two years. Southeast finished without a loss last season on its way to the Class 4A championship.
Southeast hosts Rome Friday at 7 p.m.
Girls
Southeast Whitfield 2, Sprayberry 0
Southeast Whitfield (2-0) blanked Sprayberry (0-2) 2-0 on the road Friday.
Lesley Alanis and Allison Maldonado scored the goals for the Lady Raiders.
Southeast plays at Lumpkin County on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.