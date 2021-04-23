High school soccer: Dalton, Southeast boys win handily to reach Sweet 16

Boys soccer
Dalton 7, Winder-Barrow 1
Dalton (16-0-2) led just 1-0 at halftime, but scored a flurry of goals after the break to defeat Winder-Barrow (9-4-1) 7-1 Friday night and advance in the Class 6A playoffs.
After halftime, Dalton netted three goals — scored by Fernando Guerrero, Fabian Rodriguez and Ivan Ceja — in the first four minutes of the second half.
Winder-Barrow got on the board with a penalty kick before Dalton scored three more goals. Rodriguez scored three goals to lead the Catamounts. Damian Rodriguez and Angel Salaises also scored.
Dalton advances to the Sweet 16 on Thursday, where they'll host the winner of a first-round game between Riverwood and Sprayberry.
Southeast Whitfield 10, Arabia Mountain 0
Southeast Whitfield (14-0-3) easily dispatched Arabia Mountain (1-11) in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs.
Southeast, the top seed in Region 7-4A, hosts in the Sweet 16 on Thursday.
They Raiders play the winner of a first-round matchup between Region 8-4A's Chestatee and Region 5-4A's Fayette County. Southeast played Chestatee earlier this year, winning 1-0.
