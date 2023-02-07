Boys
Dalton 5, Coahulla Creek 0
Dalton (3-0) shut out Coahulla Creek (2-1) 5-0 Tuesday night in Varnell.
Zeke Ortiz scored two goals for Dalton, while Darwin Peinado, Jared Perez and Alexis Plaza all added one.
The Colts play at Calhoun Thursday at 5 p.m., while Dalton plays LaGrange Friday in a tournament in Vestavia Hills, Alabama.
North Murray 10, Haralson County 0
Uriel Marquez piled up four goals as North Murray (2-1) routed Haralson County (0-1) 10-0 Tuesday.
Anthony Arredondo added two goals and two assists, Brando Vicente had two goals and one assist and Ray DeLeon added two goals. Ronne Arredondo had two assists, and Rui Moscat had one assist.
The Mountaineers get Rockmart at home Friday night at 7:30.
Southeast Whitfield 7, Calhoun 1
Southeast Whitfield (3-0) racked up five goals after halftime to shut down Calhoun (2-1) 7-1 on Tuesday.
Diego Ramirez scored two goals for the Raiders, one in each half. Noah Aguilar also scored in the first, and Leo Barajas, Diego Castillo, Jairo Garcia and Roger Landaverde all scored in the second half.
Southeast travels to Covington to play Eastside Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Dalton 4, Coahulla Creek 1
Three straight goals from Dalton (2-1) led the Lady Catamounts to a 4-1 win over Coahulla Creek (2-1) Tuesday.
The Lady Cats pulled away after the game was tied at 1.
Issela Briseno scored two goals for Dalton, while Melanie Arriaga and Claire Miller added one apiece. Lizeth Cortez, Kendra Delgado and Andrea Dominguez each had an assist.
Natalie Brito Coahulla Creek’s goal, which came off a Lilli Johnson assist.
Coahulla Creek plays at Dade County Thursday at 5 p.m., while the Lady Catamounts is on the road against Kennesaw Mountain Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
North Murray 9, Haralson County 3
North Murray (1-2) earned its first win of the season by shooting past Haralson County (0-1) 9-3 Tuesday.
North Murray plays Rockmart at home Friday at 5:30 p.m.
Northwest Whitfield 6, Sprayberry 1
Northwest Whitfield (1-1) downed Sprayberry (1-2) 6-1 Tuesday night.
The Lady Bruins host Allatoona Friday night at 7:30.
Southeast Whitfield 5, Calhoun 0
Southeast Whitfield (2-0) stormed past Calhoun (2-2) 5-0 Tuesday night at home.
Lesly Alanis scored on a long shot halfway through the first half before Tania Dominguez made it 2-0 at the break. Dominguez scored her second early in the second, and Hernandez and Falestine Sarameh added a goal apiece after half.
Southeast plays Eastside on the road Friday night at 5:30 p.m.
