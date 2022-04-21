When Southeast Whitfield High School junior Jerry Favela had two goals headed into halftime of the Raiders’ Class 4A second round game with Cairo Thursday, he knew he wanted to get the third and complete the hat trick.
When the second half began, he needed just 38 seconds.
“I felt the hat trick coming,” Favela said. “After three, I thought I was done, but then I had that last one and had to make the best of it.”
Favela completed his hat trick with 39:22 left to play and added a fourth goal as Southeast (16-2-3) cruised past the visiting Syrupmakers (12-5-2) 7-0 to reach the Class 4A Elite 8.
The defending 4A champions host West Laurens in the state quarterfinals on Tuesday.
The final score was lopsided, but it took a while for it to get that way.
Southeast controlled possession of the ball for most of the first half, but Cairo kept Southeast off the board for the first 28 minutes of play.
Southeast held the ball, but Cairo defenders limited open Raider chances, and the Syrupmaker keeper got his sticky fingers on a few Southeast shots.
“Cairo gave us a good fight early, but we just had to keep playing,” Favela said.
The Raiders kept at it, and the breakthrough came with 11:46 before halftime. Victor Garcia leapt and headed the ball into the goal to break the stalemate.
After that, the Raiders seemed to have found the formula they needed.
Favela scored his first goal with 8:02 in the first half when he got a steal and arced a shot over the charging Cairo keeper. Favela needed just three minutes to put in another, with a Nathan Villanueva centering pass from the corner perfectly setting up an open Favela.
After a 3-0 halftime lead quickly turned into a 4-0 advantage with Favela’s third score, Villanueva got in on the scoring himself, rocketing in a shot from about 30 yards away that scorched out of reach for any defender and into the top of the net.
Diego Castillo lobbed one in with 26:33 to play, and Favela’s fourth came on a rebound with 20:05 left.
Southeast brought in a platoon of substitutes to complete the shutout.
It’s the third straight trip for Southeast into the Elite 8.
“I’m really proud of my team, hopefully we can keep it going all the way into the finals,” Favela said.
Northwest Whitfield 2, Thomas County Central 1
For the first time since a 2018 state championship run, Northwest Whitfield is headed back to the state’s Elite 8.
The Bruins (13-5-1) knocked off Thomas County Central (14-5-1) 2-1 in Thomasville Thursday to reach the state quarterfinals.
Northwest Whitfield travels to Bogart to play North Oconee Tuesday in the Elite 8.
Nico Cuna put in both goals for the Bruins, while Danny Guerra assisted on Cuna’s first goal.
Head coach Isael Gutierrez has led the Bruins into the Elite 8 for the first time since the state championship season in his first year on the job.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.