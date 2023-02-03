Boys
Dalton Academy 1, Murray County 0
Dalton Academy (1-0) opened the season by downing Murray County (0-2) 1-0 at home Friday.
The Pumas are at Gordon Central on Monday at 7 p.m., while Murray is at Adairsville at the same time.
North Murray 2, Dawson County 1
North Murray (1-1) took down Dawson County (0-2) 2-1 on the road Friday night.
Uriel Marquez scored both of the Mountaineer goals, with Ronnie Arredondo picking up one assist.
Rui Moscat had six saves in goal for North Murray.
North Murray travels to play Haralson County Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
Northwest Whitfield 3, Allatoona 0
Northwest Whitfield (1-1) blanked Allatoona (1-1) 3-0 at home on Friday.
Hayden Adams and Chris Tapia each had one goal and one assist. Matthew Molina added a goal.
Northwest plays Dalton Academy on the road Thursday at 7 p.m.
Southeast Whitfield 2, Rome 1
Jerry Favela’s two late goals lifted Southeast Whitfield (2-0) 2-1 at Rome (1-1) Friday night.
Rome scored just five minutes in and led 1-0 with 16 minutes left to play before Favela flared the Raider offense to life.
Leo Barajas found Favela with the equalizing goal with 15:18 to go.
With just under nine minutes remaining, Favela found the go-ahead goal, again off an assist from Barajas.
The Raiders play Calhoun at home on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Allatoona 3, Dalton 0
Dalton (1-1) was blanked at home Friday night by Allatoona (1-1).
The Lady Catamounts play at Coahulla Creek on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Dalton Academy 1, Murray County 1 (tie)
Dalton Academy (0-0-1) and Murray County (0-1-1) ended a Friday night game in a 1-1 tie.
Arleth Pacheco scored the goal for Dalton Academy, while keeper Angie Delgado stopped 13 Murray County shots.
Dalton Academy plays Gordon Central on the road Monday at 5 p.m., while the Lady Indians play at Adairsville at the same time.
Dawson County 6, North Murray 2
North Murray (0-2) fell at Dawson County (2-1) 6-2 Friday.
The Lady Mountaineers play on the road against Haralson County Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
Southeast Whitfield 3, Fort Payne 1
Southeast Whitfield (1-0) traveled to Alabama to play Fort Payne (0-2), leaving with a 3-1 season-opening win.
Lesley Alanis scored first with an 18-yard shot. Daisy Hernandez put in a goal 10 minutes later, then Alanis put in another just before halftime to give the Lady Raiders a 3-0 lead at the midway point.
Fort Payne answered with one goal in the second half, but Southeast hung on.
The Lady Raiders host Calhoun Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.