Southeast Whitfield High School made its first-ever run to the state’s Elite 8 in girls soccer, but the Lady Raiders ran into a team that had plenty of experience in deep postseason runs.
Ten-time state champion Marist (14-5) ended the Southeast (15-3-3) season with a 6-0 win over the Lady Raiders in Atlanta Monday in the Class 4A quarterfinals.
Marist, which ended Northwest Whitfield’s playoff run last year on the way to a state runner-up finish, advanced to the Final Four.
Marist led 1-0 then scored two goals in the final five minutes of the first half to seize a 3-0 advantage at the half.
Marist added three more goals in the second half. The Lady Raiders, who had only been shut out once before all season, couldn’t score.
The Lady Raiders made the deepest playoff run in school history with two dominating wins in the first two rounds of the playoffs. Despite slipping to Region 7-4A’s third seed, the Lady Raiders went on the road to defeat Fayette County 9-1 in the first round of the playoffs and then knocked off Islands 7-0 in Savannah.
