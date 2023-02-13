Boys
Dalton Academy 9, Chattooga 0
Dalton Academy (3-0-1) powered past Chattooga (0-1) at home Monday night with a 9-0 victory.
The Pumas piled up five goals before halftime, then added four more after the break, including one within the first minute of the second frame.
Dalton Academy plays on the road against Pepperell Friday at 7 p.m.
Girls
Dalton Academy 4, Chattooga 3 (penalty kicks)
The Lady Pumas needed a round of penalty kicks, but Dalton Academy (1-1-1) earned its first win of the season with a 4-3 victory over Chattooga (1-2).
The match went to PKs with both teams stuck on three goals.
Dalton Academy plays at Pepperell Friday at 6 p.m.
