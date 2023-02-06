Boys
Dalton Academy 4, Gordon Central 2
Dalton Academy (2-0) got past Gordon Central (1-2) on the road Monday with a 4-2 victory.
Christian Cuna scored two goals for the Pumas, while Brando Galindo and Jo Gonzalez put in one.
It was Dalton Academy’s highest scoring game of the season.
The Pumas host Northwest Whitfield Thursday at 7 p.m.
Murray County 3, Adairsville 0
Murray County (1-2) earned its first win of the year Monday night when the Indians took down Adairsville (0-5) on the road 3-0.
Julio Escobar put in two goals, while Francisco Perez scored the other.
Goalkeeper Jakob Hendrickson recorded three saves to preserve the shutout.
Murray plays at Gilmer Thursday at 7 p.m.
Girls
Adairsville 5, Murray County 0
Murray County (0-2-1) dropped a road match at Adairsville Monday night 5-0.
The Lady Indians are still searching for their first win after two losses and a tie through three games. Murray try again against Gilmer on the road Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
Gordon Central 2, Dalton Academy 0
After drawing a tie against Murray County in the season opener Friday, Dalton Academy (0-1-1) took its first loss on Monday night.
The Lady Pumas fell at Gordon Central (1-3) 2-0.
The Lady Pumas play again Monday at 5 p.m. in a home game against Chattooga.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.