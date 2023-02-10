Boys
Coahulla Creek 3, Coosa 3
Coahulla Creek (3-1-1) and Coosa (1-0-1) tied 3-3 Friday night.
Anthony Mendiola scored two goals, while Saúl Barcenas scored one.
The Colts host Pickens Monday night at 7.
Dalton 4, LaGrange 0
Dalton (4-0) knocked off LaGrange (1-2) 4-0 Friday as part of an event in Vestavia Hills, Alabama.
Luis Favela put in two goals for the Catamounts, while Angel Salaises and Zeke Ortiz each scored one. Dalton put in two goals in each half.
Dalton plays Fort Payne in the same event today at 1 p.m.
North Murray 8, Rockmart 0
Uriel Marquez piled up four goals and an assist as North Murray (3-1) shut out Rockmart (1-1) 8-0 at home on Friday.
Devon Arnolds, Erik Chavarria, Landon Figora and Juan Pablo each added a goal. Brando Vicente had two assists, while Ronnie Arredondo and Angel Guzman each had an assist.
The Mountaineers play Fannin County on the road Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
Southeast Whitfield 5, Eastside 1
Southeast Whitfield (4-0) stayed unbeaten with a 5-1 victory on the road against Covington’s Eastside (2-2).
Diego Ramirez scored two goals for the Raiders. Jerry Favela scored the Raiders’ first goal on a penalty kick, while Leo Barajas and Bryan Hernandez each put in a goal.
The Raiders have a few days off before playing at Dalton Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Allatoona 2, Northwest Whitfield 0
Northwest Whitfield (2-2) was downed 2-0 at home Friday by Allatoona (2-2) Friday night.
The Lady Bruins play Rome at home on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Coahulla Creek 4, Coosa 2
Coahulla Creek (4-1) downed Coosa (0-2) 4-2 on the road on Friday night.
Natalie Brito scored two goals, while Estefana Arvizu and Jannie Estrada each scored a goal.
The Lady Colts hosts Pickens Monday at 5:30 p.m.
North Murray 8, Rockmart 0
North Murray (2-2) earned its second straight win with an 8-0 victory over Rockmart (1-1) Friday night at home.
North Murray is on the road against Fannin County at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
