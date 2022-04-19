CHATSWORTH — North Murray High School sophomore Henry Pablo’s very first varsity start came in the boys Class 3A Sweet 16 against Peach County Tuesday.
The forward made the most of his opportunity.
Pablo scored one of the Mountaineers’ two goals as North Murray (14-4) knocked off visiting Peach County (9-10-1) 2-1 to punch a ticket into the state quarterfinals.
North Murray hosts Westminster in the Mountaineers’ first appearance in the Elite 8 since a 2018 run to the state semifinals.
“His hustle was an inspiration and made the difference,” North Murray head coach Matt Chambers said of Pablo. “I am incredibly proud of him and all the other boys.”
Pablo’s goal put North Murray up 2-0 with 11:14 left in the first half.
He collected a bouncing loose ball just outside the box and fired into the opposite corner of the net to score North Murray’s second and final goal of the game.
Roman Guzman scored the first goal with 20:42 left before the half when a long-range free kick led to a scramble in front of the net.
The ball kicked out to an open Guzman, and he buried it to give North Murray the lead.
The Mountaineers didn’t score in the final 51 minutes of action, but they didn’t need to.
Keeper Victor Paniagua and the Mountaineer defense kept Peach County scoreless for the first 77 minutes of play, only allowing a late score with 2:28 to go on a scramble in front of the net.
Paniagua faced a few shots in the first half, but the goalkeeper kept them all out of net.
Peach County, after North Murray dominated possession time in the first half, pressured Paniagua more in the second half, but the keeper came up with eight saves, including a few diving stops as Peach kicked the ball to all sides of the goal.
In the Elite 8 Tuesday, North Murray faces a Westminster team that was the state runner-up last season. Westminster won three consecutive state championships from 2017-2019.
Also in soccer state playoff action on Tuesday:
Boys
Coahulla Creek 1, Morgan County 0
Defending Class 3A champion Coahulla Creek (11-5-3) returned to the Elite 8 in 2022 after the Colts knocked off Morgan County (10-5-1) 1-0 in the second round of the state playoffs on the road Tuesday.
Playing in a rematch after Coahulla Creek outlasted Morgan County in a 5-4 overtime thriller in the state quarterfinals last season, Saul Barcenas put in the only goal of Tuesday’s game with 20:38 remaining to send the Colts to the quarterfinals again.
Ramon Montoya assisted on the goal.
The Colts travel to Oakwood to face Region 7-3A champion West Hall in the Elite 8 on Tuesday.
West Hall hasn’t allowed a goal through two rounds of the playoffs while putting up 13 goals.
Dalton Academy 9, Lanier County 0
The stellar inaugural campaign for The Dalton Academy boys soccer program keeps rolling.
The Pumas (15-2) downed Lanier County (6-8-1) 9-0 in the second round of the Class A Public playoffs at home on Tuesday to earn a berth in the Elite 8 in the program’s first season.
The Pumas peppered in five goals before half, then sent in four more after the break.
The Dalton Academy hosts Claxton in the Elite 8 on Tuesday. Claxton earned the Region 3-A Public championship and is a top seed, but the Region 6 champion Pumas grabbed the right to host Claxton by virtue of the Georgia High School Association’s universal coin toss.
