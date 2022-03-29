Boys
Coahulla Creek 4, Adairsville 0
Coahulla Creek (8-5-3) bounced back from its first Region 6-3A defeat to down Adairsville (4-11) 4-0 on the road Tuesday.
The Colts lost to North Murray 4-1 on Friday.
Coahulla Creek hosts Murray County Thursday at 7 p.m.
North Murray 5, Sonoraville 1
North Murray (10-4) knocked off Sonoraville (7-7-2) 5-1 at home on Tuesday.
Uriel Marquez scored two goals for the Mountaineers, and Jafet Cuenca, Axel Salaises and Eliezer Velasquez all got on the board.
North Murray plays at Rockmart Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Northwest Whitfield 10, Heritage 0
Northwest Whitfield (11-3-1) shut out Heritage (2-9-2) 10-0 on the road Tuesday night to set up a showdown for the region championship Friday.
Ten Northwest players scored one goal: Hayden Adams, Bodee Baldivid, Nico Cuna, Danny Guerra, Eric Hernandez, Fredy Lara, Eliseo Padilla, Erick Rodriguez, Leonel Rodríguez and Alex Valdez.
Northwest hosts Southeast Friday at 7:30, with both entering without a setback in Region 7-4A play. The winner of Friday’s contest wins the region crown.
Southeast Whitfield 4, Calhoun 2
Southeast Whitfield (13-2-3) outscored Calhoun (4-10-1) 3-0 in the second half Tuesday to move past the Yellow Jackets 4-2.
Southeast trailed 2-1 at half, but Leo Barajas, Jonathan Hernandez and Nathan Villanueva each put in second-half goals to go with Jerry Favela’s first-half score.
The Raiders play at Northwest Whitfield Friday at 7:30, where the Region 7-4A championship will be decided.
Girls
Coahulla Creek 3, Adairsville 1
Coahulla Creek (11-5) knocked off Adairsville (8-4-1) 3-1 on the road Tuesday.
Natalie Brito, Mariela Mendiola and Valeria Ramirez each scored a goal for the Lady Colts, while Estefana Arvizu had an assist.
The Lady Colts play Murray County Thursday at 5 p.m. at home.
Dalton 6, Mount Paran Christian 2
Dalton (11-4-1) got past Mount Paran Christian (10-3) 6-2 at home on Tuesday.
Laurel Renfroe scored two goals for Dalton, while Issela Briceno, Kendra Delgado and Bailey Gleaton also scored. America Quintero, the Dalton goalkeeper, was called upon for a penalty kick and sent in the goal for her second score of the season.
Dalton closes out its regular season at Ringgold’s Heritage on Friday at 5:30 p.m.
North Murray 3, Sonoraville 0
North Murray (7-8) downed Sonoraville (3-11) 3-0 at home Tuesday night.
The Lady Mountaineers play at Rockmart at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
Northwest Whitfield 2, Heritage 0
Northwest Whitfield knocked off Heritage 2-0 in Ringgold on Tuesday to set up a region showdown with Southeast Whitfield Friday night.
Vanessa Coronel scored a goal and assisted on a Sofia Ortiz goal. Nicole Thurman stopped six shots to preserve the 20th shutout for the Lady Bruins in the last two seasons.
Heritage was previously unbeaten in Region 7-4A play before Northwest knocked the Lady Generals off to take over first place as the lone team undefeated in the region.
The Lady Bruins can seize the region title with a win over Southeast Friday night at 5:30 in Tunnel Hill.
Southeast Whitfield 1, Calhoun 1
Southeast Whitfield (13-1-3) traveled to Calhoun (7-5-2) Tuesday night, leaving with a 1-1 tie.
The Lady Raiders play at Northwest Whitfield Friday night, where the Region 7-4A crown will be decided. Northwest is undefeated in region play, but Southeast can force a three-way tie with Northwest and Heritage with a win.
