Boys
Dalton 3, Pace Academy 1
Dalton (4-0-1) defeated Pace Academy (1-2) 3-1 at home on Friday.
Yahir Paez tallied two goals, while Angel Salaises scored another. Fernando Guerrero had two assists and Fabian Rodriguez had one.
The Catamounts have a showdown with defending Class 4A champion Southeast Whitfield Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Northwest Whitfield 4, Calhoun 0
Northwest Whitfield (1-1) got its first win of the season Friday night with a 4-0 victory over Calhoun (0-3) at home.
The Bruins got the victory over former head coach Tino Hernandez, who left Northwest to coach Calhoun in the offseason. It’s the first victory for new Bruins’ head coach Isael Gutierrez.
Northwest plays Cartersville at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Union County 1, Murray County 0
Union County (2-1) slipped past Murray County (0-4) 1-0 in Chatsworth on Friday.
Jakob Hendrickson had five saves for the Indians.
Murray hosts Model on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Northwest Whitfield 4, Calhoun 0
Northwest Whitfield (1-2) bounced back from an 0-2 start to the season with a 4-0 home victory over Calhoun (1-2) Friday night.
Meryl Clark, Vanessa Coronel, Jazmin Cortez and Lexi Lyon scored goals for the Lady Bruins. Coronel added an assist, while Leticia Coronel had an assist. Nicole Thurman had four saves in net to preserve the shutout.
The Lady Bruins host Cartersville at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Pace Academy 2, Dalton 1
Dalton (2-2) was downed 2-1 by Pace Academy (1-1) at home Friday night.
Andrea Dominguez scored the goal for the Lady Catamounts.
Dalton plays at Sequoyah Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
