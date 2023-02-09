Boys
Christian Heritage 8, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 0
Ivan Agua had three goals as Christian Heritage (3-0) piled up eight first-half goals in an 8-0 road win over Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (0-1) Thursday.
Peter Pridgen scored the Lions’ first goal in just 30 seconds, and Christian Heritage scored all eight in the first 33 minutes of action.
Carson Russell scored two goals, while Emanuel Cira and Pierce Proctor each put in one. Pridgen, Levi Bishop and Elliot Forsman picked up assists.
The Lions play at Ridgeland on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Coahulla Creek 2, Calhoun 1
Coahulla Creek (3-1) bounced back from a shutout loss to Dalton by downing Calhoun (2-2) 2-1 on the road Thursday.
Miguel Arredondo and Saúl Barcenas scored the Colts’ two goals.
The Colts are back in action tonight at Coosa at 7.
Dalton Academy 3, Northwest Whitfield 3
Northwest Whitfield (1-1-1) and Dalton Academy (2-0-1) played to a 3-3 draw Thursday night at Dalton Stadium.
Dalton Academy scored three first-half goals and led by that score at halftime. The Bruins scored three after half, including the equalizer with less than a minute to play. The Pumas played a man down for a portion of the second half.
The Bruins play Sprayberry on the road Tuesday at 6 p.m., while Dalton Academy will host Chattooga at 5 p.m. Monday.
Gilmer 1, Murray County 0
Murray County (1-3) dropped a road game against Gilmer (2-0) 1-0 on Thursday.
Murray hits the road to play Fannin County Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Coahulla Creek 2, Dade County 0
Coahulla Creek (3-1) blanked Dade County (2-1) on the road Thursday 2-0.
Natalie Brito put in the two goals for Coahulla Creek, while Estefana Arvizu and Nathalie Cuenca picked up an assist apiece.
The Lady Colts are on the road against Coosa tonight at 5.
Dalton 1, Kennesaw Mountain 0
After sitting through two lightning delays Thursday night, Dalton (3-1) downed Kennesaw Mountain (1-3) 1-0 on the road.
Lizeth Cortez assisted on the game’s only goal, which was scored by Issela Briseno.
The Lady Catamounts play at Atlanta’s Pace Academy on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
Gilmer 3, Murray County 2
Murray County (0-3-1) fell on the road against Gilmer (2-0-1) 3-2 Thursday night.
Murray plays at Fannin County Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
