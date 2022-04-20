TUNNEL HILL — The Northwest Whitfield High School Lady Bruins played against the wind through the first half of a gusty game in the Class 4A Sweet 16 against Bainbridge on Wednesday.
Northwest (14-3) entered halftime with a 1-0 lead, but, with the wind at their backs in the second half, it was smooth sailing for the Lady Bruins en route to a 4-0 win over Bainbridge (13-5) that sendt Northwest into the Elite 8 for the second straight season.
Northwest hosts Madison County in the state quarterfinals Monday with a chance to make a return trip to the Final Four.
In Wednesday's game, the standout Lady Bruin defense, which completed its sixth straight shutout win, kept Bainbridge off the scoreboard long enough for the offense to catch fire.
Lexi Lyon sent the Lady Bruins into halftime with a 1-0 lead after a few near misses early in the half.
She broke through for the game's first score with 11:19 left before halftime when the Bainbridge keeper came charging out of the net. Lyon kept control long enough to send the ball in past the keeper.
After halftime, the Lady Bruins faced a few shots with about 25:34 to play, but stray chances were all the Lady Bruins allowed. Nicole Thurman cleaned up any leftovers in goal.
Vanessa Coronel put Northwest up 2-0 with 20:52 to play when a deflected shot left her open in front of the net.
Coronel, one of Northwest's best offensive threats, was a focus of the Bainbridge defense — whenever the Lady Bruins were set to put the ball into play on the offensive end, yells of "find No. 14" would sound out.
Still, Coronel scorede two goals, the second when the Bainbridge keeper again rushed Lyon. Lyon got the ball away from the keeper by tapping it toward the end line, then kicked back to a wide open Coronel with the keeper out of the picture.
That was the final goal for Northwest with about 3:21 to play, but, 10 minutes of game time earlier, Sadie Clark had put the Lady Bruins up 3-0.
The freshman began a run toward the goal from near midfield. She made a move to leave a defender in the dust and slammed the ball into the opposite corner of the net from the left.
Also in girls playoff soccer action on Wednesday:
Southeast Whitfield 7, Islands 0
Through two road games in the Class 4A playoffs, the Southeast Whitfield Lady Raiders have two decisive victories.
The latest was a 7-0 romp over Islands (10-9) in Savannah on Wednesday afternoon, setting up Southeast (15-2-3) for the girls' first ever appearance in the Elite 8.
Southeast travel to Atlanta to play Marist, last season's state runner-up, in the quarterfinals on Monday.
Lesley Alanis completed a hat trick (three goals) through 19 minutes of play in Wednesday's win.
She headed one into the goal just three minutes in, then scored two more with 32 and then 21 minutes left in the first half.
Briana Hurtado and Fali Sarameh scored to put Southeast up 5-0 at half.
Karla Hernandez sent in a penalty kick to put the Raiders up 6-0, then Cynthia Silverio completed the scoring with 23 minutes to play.
