Northwest Whitfield 10, Fayette County 0
In a first round matchup with Fayette County (5-12-1) at home on Friday, Northwest Whitfield (12-5-1) blitzed past the visitors 10-0 to earn a spot in the second round of the Class 4A playoffs.
Northwest advanced to the state’s Sweet 16. The Bruins travel to Thomasville to play Thomas County Central on Thursday.
The first eight minutes of the contest passed without any scoring, but after a five minute stretch, Northwest suddenly had a 3-0 lead.
Danny Guerra scored the first goal after Eliseo Padilla made a move to skirt along the endline before finding his teammate open in front of the goal with 31:17 in the first half.
A few later, Guerra pulled a similar tightrope act, finding an open Nico Cuna for a sliding score.
A little over two minutes after that goal, Adrian Capistran charged a lazy Fayette County pass in front of the net for a steal-and-score.
Cuna and Capistran each added a second goal, and Northwest led 5-0 with 19:24 remaining in the first half.
That time ticked down into halftime without another score, even with Northwest keeping the ball mostly on the attack.
One rare chance for Fayette flew high, as it was unusual for the visitors to possess the ball across midfield much.
After the half, Northwest didn’t waste much time in ending the game.
The Bruins scored within the first 30 seconds of the second half and had another at the five minute mark.
Northwest scored its fifth goal of the half before 20 minutes had been played, and the game was called due to the mercy rule.
Southeast Whitfield 10, Hampton 0
Jonathan Hernandez completed a hat trick (three goals) in just 26 minutes of play and totaled five goals as Southeast Whitfield (15-2-3) downed Hampton (4-10) at home Friday night in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs.
The defending Class 4A champions advance to the second round of the playoffs. Southeast hosts Cairo, which downed Jenkins 10-0 in the first round, on Thursday.
Hernandez popped in his third goal at the 26th minute, then sent in another before halftime before rounding out his day with a fifth goal in the second half.
Southeast led 5-0 at the break and poured it on after half.
A Diego Ramirez goal in the 55th minute put Southeast up 10-0 and triggered the mercy rule to end the game.
Leo Barajas, Diego Castillo, Victor Garcia and Nathan Villanueva each had a goal.
